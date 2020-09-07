No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B., 3 active cases remain

No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in New Brunswick on Monday, according to the latest figures from Public Health.

The total number of active confirmed cases in the province remains at three.

Two active cases are in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1, and one active case is in the Saint John region, or health Zone 2.

Public Health warned on Thursday that passengers who were on two Air Canada flights on Aug. 22 should monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Officials say those travellers may have been exposed to an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Those flights are:

Air Canada Flight 0992 from Mexico City to Toronto.

Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton.

If passengers develop symptoms, they should self-isolate and call 811.

New Brunswick has recorded 192 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 187 have recovered.

On Sunday, 281 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 64,188 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: