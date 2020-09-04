New Brunswick Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick Public Health announced no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to a news release, there are still 16 active cases in the province. One patient is in hospital.

Since the coronavirus hit in March, there has been a total of 355 cases in New Brunswick. Since then, 333 people have recovered, while six people have died.

On Tuesday, 625 tests were done, for a total of 108,363 during the pandemic.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: