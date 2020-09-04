New Brunswick Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19
New Brunswick Public Health announced no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
There are 16 active cases in the province, with 1 person in hospital
According to a news release, there are still 16 active cases in the province. One patient is in hospital.
Since the coronavirus hit in March, there has been a total of 355 cases in New Brunswick. Since then, 333 people have recovered, while six people have died.
On Tuesday, 625 tests were done, for a total of 108,363 during the pandemic.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
- A fever above 38 C.
- A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose.
- Headache.
- New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.
- Difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
- Stay at home.
- Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
- Describe symptoms and travel history.
- Follow instructions.
