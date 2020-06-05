No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Thursday
There are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the province
Two more people have recovered from COVID-19, as Public Health announced no new cases of the respiratory illness on Thursday.
There are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. The last confirmed case of the virus was on Tuesday. The case was travel-related in the Moncton region.
In a news release, Public Health said there have been 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province since the first presumptive case was announced on March 11.
Of these, 149 people have recovered, including 28 who were diagnosed during the outbreak in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5.
There have been two deaths at a long-term care home in Atholville this month. Two patients are currently hospitalized and one of them is in an intensive care unit.
As of today, 41,690 tests have been conducted.
Province renews state of emergency order
The province's state of emergency order was renewed on Thursday and will be revised on Friday. This will allow the Campbellton region to move into the yellow phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan.
Meanwhile, all remaining businesses across the province can reopen as long as they have appropriate distancing and sanitizing, and operational plans in place that respect the guidelines of WorkSafeNB and Public Health.
Premier Blaine Higgs announced on Wednesday that a new Atlantic bubble will start July 3, allowing residents to travel within the region without self-isolating after crossing a provincial boundary.
Atlantic Canadians will be able to travel to and from New Brunswick without the requirement to self-isolate but will be asked to provide proof of where they live.
Visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival and can then travel within the Maritime provinces.
