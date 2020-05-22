No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B. Sunday

There are no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday as people across New Brunswick adjust to life in the latest stage of the province's recovery plan.

The one active case reported Thursday still remains under investigation.

Of the 121 confirmed cases:

• 68 are travel-related.

• 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases.

• 10 are the result of community transmission.

• 1 remains under investigation.

• 13 people have been hospitalized and all have been discharged

• No patients remain in hospital.

To date, 120 people have recovered.

As of Sunday, a total of 22,301 tests have been completed.

More opening May 29

At Friday's press conference, Premier Blaine Higgs said additional restrictions will be lifted starting May 29.

Outdoor public gatherings of 50 people or fewer will be permitted with physical distancing.

Religious services, including weddings and funerals, of 50 people or fewer can take place indoors or outdoors with physical distancing.

Regional health authorities will increase the number of elective surgeries they perform.

A number of non-emergency services will increase.

Swimming pools, saunas, water parks can reopen.

Gyms, local yoga and dance studios, rinks, pool halls and bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen.

Low-contact sports activities are allowed.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: