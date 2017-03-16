No new cases of COVID-19 as province enjoys yellow recovery phase

There are no new cases of COVID-19 as New Brunswickers enjoy their first weekend of the yellow recovery phase.

A case reported Wednesday in the Campbellton region remains active and is still under investigation.

The total number of cases is 121 with 120 of those patients listed as recovered. No one with COVID is in hospital.

To date, there have been 21,989 tests done for COVID-19.

The third phase of the province's recovery plan will take several weeks to implement. While a number of changes took effect immediately on Friday, some will take several weeks.

The yellow phase allows more businesses to reopen, larger gatherings and more recreation.

New Brunswick remains under a state of emergency and the borders the province will remain closed.

Some playgrounds remain closed

While some playgrounds can be reopened if the required cleaning protocols are followed, one city is keeping its playgrounds closed for the time being.

In a social media post, Moncton said it has decided to keep them closed because of the amount of work it would take to sanitize all the structures.

"With 53 playgrounds, this simply is not possible at this time given the amount of play structures and level of sanitization required to meet the sanitation guidelines," the city said.

The province said information on which school facilities are open to the public, such as playgrounds and sports fields, is available through each respective school district.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: