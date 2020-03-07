Public Health records no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

New Brunswick Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the province Thursday.

There are still three active cases of the respiratory virus in New Brunswick. No one is in hospital.

There has been a total of 170 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak started in March. Since then, 165 people have recovered. Two people have died following an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Atholville last month.

To date, a total of 50,112 COVID-19 tests have been performed across the province.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: