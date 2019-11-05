Elsipogtog man's anti-racist remix of Lil B hit inspired by Cape Breton hockey incident

No native person is ugly.

That's the title of Talon Simon's new song. It's also the message he wants to send out after a family friend endured racist slurs from opponents and parents during a minor hockey game in Nova Scotia earlier this month.

"We're all people of the Earth," said Simon, a member of Elsipogtog First Nation, about 90 kilometres north of Moncton.

"We're all beautiful. We all have so many gifts to give. Just to put somebody down just for something like that, I don't want to hear that."

Logan Prosper, a 16-year-old Mi'kmaw forward, said he was recently taunted by players from the Northside Vikings midget A team during a game in Chéticamp, N.S.

Logan Prosper says the support he has received in the aftermath of the racial incident has been 'surreal.' (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

The comments included things like, 'You look like a turd," and, "all Natives look like turds."

"That moment kind of traumatized me … but I am trying to leave that incident behind me and keep it as a learning experience," Prosper told CBC News over the weekend.

Simon grew up on Elsipogtog First Nation and never experienced racism quite like what Prosper endured.

"To hear that happened to him and one of his favourite games … it was just really awful to hear."

Although Simon was devastated by what happened, he knew the event had also become a source of inspiration. He was especially proud of the teen for coming forward with his story.

Simon wanted to help.

No Native Person Is Ugly (feat. <a href="https://twitter.com/LILBTHEBASEDGOD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LILBTHEBASEDGOD</a>) [Lyric Video]<a href="https://t.co/I4i5QNTXOu">https://t.co/I4i5QNTXOu</a><br><br>In the wake of Logan Prosper's story, I wrote a song called, No Native Person Is Ugly.<br><br>Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/LILBTHEBASEDGOD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LILBTHEBASEDGOD</a> for being on the track with me.<br><br>Let's spread love & positivity ❤ <a href="https://t.co/HIgaIzwqKW">pic.twitter.com/HIgaIzwqKW</a> —@rezkidwonder

So he wrote and recorded a song, a remix of No Black Person is Ugly, by rapper Lil B.

The track ended up on many "best of" lists when it was released back in 2014. It contains the refrain "No black person is ugly, don't say it one time."

"The same message carries," said Simon.

Members of the Cape Breton West Islanders Midget A team celebrate after Logan Prosper scored a goal. (CBC)

Simon emailed the U.S. artist on Friday, explaining what had happened to Prosper, along with a recording of the song. Then Simon asked if he could use the same beat and post it online.

"He's a big inspiration," Simon said.

Lil B agreed, but he had one condition. He wanted to be part of the song too.

"The fact that he wanted to be on it, it's mind blowing."

Hockey is changing

Simon has also received a lot of positivity from the hi-hop community.

At the same time, NHL players have reached out and shared Prosper's story. Messages have come in from people around the world.

Prosper hit the ice less than a week after what he calls "the incident."

He and his Cape Breton West Islanders midget teammates, as well as players on the opposing team, had red tape on their sticks and wore red ties to raise awareness about racism.

"It's going to change a lot," said Prosper. "It really means a lot. I can tell hockey is changing by the day, especially even in the NHL."