No-Mow May: feel-good movement or selfless sacrifice for pollinators?

No-Mow May is catching on, and even some municipalities now encourage residents to put away their mowers for the month. But not everyone thinks it's the best way to help pollinators.

The idea is to let your grass grow for the whole month of May to allow pollinators, such as ground-nesting bees and butterflies, to have something to feast upon when they move out of hibernation.

However, Sara Stricker, a turf researcher at the University of Guelph, says leaving the lawn to grow might not be the best course of action for these species.

"It's a catchy hashtag ... You make cute banners, you know, 'pardon the weeds and feeding the bees' or something like that. It's a feel-good movement," she said.

Stricker said the number one weed in Canadian lawns is dandelions, but they are not designed to feed native pollinators.

Stricker says long grass invites rodents, fleas, ticks, mosquitoes and even noxious weeds in some areas. (Submitted by Sara Stricker)

Andrew Holland with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, based in Fredericton, agrees. He said dandelions are not that nutritious for pollinators and they prefer native plants and shrubs as a food source.

He said bees, for example, are drawn toward colours like blue, purple, white and yellow, while butterflies and hummingbirds are especially attracted to red.

According to the Conservation Council of New Brunswick's website, bumblebees in particular like wildflowers such as marsh marigolds and golden ragworts in the early growing season and Joe Pye weed and smooth asters in the late growing season.

The council also says shrubs and trees such as dogwood, blueberry and cherry are important for providing pollen and nectar in early spring when there isn't as much food.

The idea behind No-Mow May is to let your grass grow for the whole month to allow pollinators, like this yellow-banded bumblebee, to have something to feast upon when they come out of hibernation. (John Klymko)

Holland suggests that instead of focusing on not mowing the lawn, you could instead try to convert a patch of that grass into an area with native plants.

"Native wildflowers that are here in New Brunswick or shrubs … may be beneficial, because those are the types of things that these pollinators will go toward," said Holland.

He said providing nectar-rich flowers for pollinators is important because in Canada, 17 of the 38 major crops in the country are pollination-dependent.

"Taking care of the pollinators is something we need to think about for our own food security."

Andrew Holland with the Nature Conservancy of Canada said people could try to convert a patch of their lawn into an area with native plants as a way to support pollinators. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Holland said that there's nothing wrong with cities and towns promoting No-Mow May in an attempt to help pollinators, but he said people should be thinking about longer-term solutions, such as planting wildflowers.

And Stricker said there's a reason why people mow their lawns other than just for looks — because long grass invites rodents, fleas, ticks, mosquitoes and even noxious weeds in some cases.

Lawns also cool the environment, she said, and they're needed more than patios or decks.

"All plants cool the environment, produce oxygen, filter rainwater, prevent erosion. And grasses are very easily adapted to urban settings in cities and towns, roadsides, parks," she said.

According to the Conservation Council of New Brunswick, bumblebees like wildflowers such as Joe Pye weed, pictured here, and smooth asters in the late growing season. (CBC / Radio-Canada)

Stricker said people shouldn't judge their neighbours for wanting to mow their lawns. She said after participating in No-Mow May, if people want to go back to mowing their lawn for functional purposes, it may even "stress out" the grass and require more fertilizer, water and products to get it back to the way it was before.

Similarly, Holland said people also shouldn't judge those who don't have short, trimmed and "pristine" lawns.

"The fact of the matter is, there's something to be said for the au naturel look as well," he said. "And at least trying to help pollinators on a section of your lawn is a good idea."