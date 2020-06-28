Skip to Main Content
No active or new cases of COVID-19 in N.B.
New Brunswick·New

No active or new cases of COVID-19 in N.B.

Two people with COVID-19 have recovered and there are now no active cases of the respiratory illness in the province, according to the Government of New Brunswick's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Province goes two weeks without new case

Sarah Morin · CBC News ·
New Brunswick has gone 14 days without a new case of COVID-19. (The Canadian Press/NIAID-RML via AP)

Two people with COVID-19 have recovered and there are now no active cases of the respiratory illness in the province, according to the Government of New Brunswick's COVID-19 Dashboard.

No new cases of the disease have been reported in New Brunswick for 14 days. 

Public Health has reported 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March. Of the confirmed cases, 168 people have recovered and two people have died. 

As of Sunday, 53,243 tests have been conducted. 

Late Friday the government tweeted that an out-of-province individual travelled on Air Canada Flight AC-8903 from Moncton to Montreal on Monday and tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The person arrived from Montreal on July 26 and spent one day in Moncton. Regional Public Health have conducted a risk assessment and determined the risk to the public is extremely low. 

The case is not counted as a case in New Brunswick.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca. 

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to:

  • Stay at home.

  • Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.

  • Describe symptoms and travel history.

  • Follow instructions.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now