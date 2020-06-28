No active or new cases of COVID-19 in N.B.

Two people with COVID-19 have recovered and there are now no active cases of the respiratory illness in the province, according to the Government of New Brunswick's COVID-19 Dashboard.

No new cases of the disease have been reported in New Brunswick for 14 days.

Public Health has reported 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March. Of the confirmed cases, 168 people have recovered and two people have died.

As of Sunday, 53,243 tests have been conducted.

Late Friday the government tweeted that an out-of-province individual travelled on Air Canada Flight AC-8903 from Moncton to Montreal on Monday and tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

On July 31, 2020 Public Health was notified that an out of province individual travelled on Air Canada Flight AC-8903 from Moncton to Montreal on July 27 who tested positive for COVID-19 2 days later. The individual was asymptomatic and wore a mask during the entire flight (1/2) —@Gov_NB

The person arrived from Montreal on July 26 and spent one day in Moncton. Regional Public Health have conducted a risk assessment and determined the risk to the public is extremely low.

The case is not counted as a case in New Brunswick.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: