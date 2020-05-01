N.B. reports no remaining active cases of COVID-19
New Brunswick is COVID-19 free according to the latest numbers from the province. Saturday marked the 14th straight day of no new cases in the province.
Of the 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, the province says all have recovered
That makes New Brunswick the only province without a confirmed active case in the country.
On Friday, there were still two active cases.