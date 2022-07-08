N.B descendants of No. 2 Construction Battalion soldiers to attend apology event

The federal government will formally apologize today for the way Black soldiers of No. 2 Construction Battalion were treated during the First World War.

About 40 New Brunswickers served overseas with the battalion. The battalion was segregated, with white officers, and was held out of combat because leadership argued Black soldiers should not be on the front lines.

Jennifer Dow of Fredericton has connections to the battalion, including her great great uncle, George William Stewart, who was the band master sergeant for the battalion.

Jennifer Dow has family connections to No. 2 Battalion. (Jennifer Dow)

Dow said New Brunswick's Black history is often seen as a "footnote" to Nova Scotia's, and No. 2 Construction Battalion is no exception.

"Nobody ever seems to realize the New Brunswick connection," she said.

Arthur Seymour Tyler, a distant cousin of Dow's and member of the No. 2 Battalion, will be remembered at the ceremony.

Tyler, who was from Saint John, served during both world wars. Some of his possessions, now part of the New Brunswick Military History Museum's collection in Oromocto have been sent to Truro, N.S., for the apology event.

Arthur Seymour Tyler's possessions from the New Brunswick Military History Museum that will be on display at the apology. (Lars Schwarz/CBC News)

David Hughes, executive director of the museum, said Tyler fought for the recognition of the No. 2. and that it is partly thanks to his efforts that members are finally getting an apology.

Long overdue

Dow said the soldiers were not recognized when they arrived home from war. For descendants like herself, the apology is a huge moment.

"They actually fought just for the right to fight, and even once they were enlisted, you know, they were still subject to racism within the military."

During the First World War, many Black people wishing to enlist were turned away. Many who did enlist were placed in construction battalions like the No. 2.

Construction battalions served non-combat roles. They built bridges, dug trenches and cleared roads.

"They were told things like 'This is a white man's war and you're not allowed to enlist,'" said Ralph Thomas, the program co-ordinator of the New Brunswick Black History Society.

"I guess that's why when they finally got to the front lines, they went there with picks and shovels."

Thomas said an official apology is important, but efforts need to be made to ensure future discrimination does not take place.

Dow, who will be in attendance in Truro, has concerns about the event.

"Unfortunately, sometimes with forced apologies, they don't come off as sincere, so I hope for some sincerity in the apology because it has been too many years coming."

Dow is also looking forward to meeting other descendants, many of whom she has been in contact with through her research. She hopes more New Brunswickers will realize the role this province's Black soldiers played in this country's history.

"I think New Brunswickers should just know how connected this province is to that battalion, how many members of the New Brunswick Black community served and how many descendants there still are in N.B."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.