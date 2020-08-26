Esgenoôpetitj woman admits fatally stabbing Christopher Dedam

A 35-year-old woman charged with second-degree murder pleaded guilty in Miramichi court on Friday to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Nikita Marie Dedam of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation was accused of killing of 34-year-old Christopher Dedam in Esgenoôpetitj on Aug. 25, 2020.

Dedam changed her plea Friday afternoon in the Court of Queen's Bench following a series of pre-trial appearances earlier in the week.

A trial had been scheduled to begin in October.

Justice Fred Ferguson read an agreed statement of facts to Dedam, asking her whether she agreed with the details. Dedam said she agreed with each aspect.

According to the details given, the victim had been sending and posting disparaging comments about Dedam and her then-boyfriend on Facebook in the days before his death.

Nikita Dedam wants to take responsibility for her actions, her lawyer said. (Nikita Dedam/Twitter)

When the couple drove by Dedam's home, he had given them the middle finger.

She admits that starting around 2 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2020, and up to the time of the crime, she was drinking and using cocaine.

Nikita Dedam and her boyfriend were driving by the victim's home shortly before 5 o'clock the next morning, when she jumped out of the vehicle and approached the victim on his porch.

A fight ensued about why Christopher Dedam had been giving them the finger. The fight moved inside and into a bathroom.

Christopher Dedam struck her with a metal pole on the face. She grabbed an item in the bathroom and stabbed him in the chest.

After the stabbing, they both fled the house. He eventually collapsed outside the home and died.

An autopsy determined he died of a single stab wound to the heart.

Nikita Dedam and her boyfriend went to Westside Leonardo's, a bar in the community, where she told several people she had stabbed Christopher Dedam before word got out that he had died.

She told others she had "jumped" the man known as Rambo, and "kicked Rambo's ass."

After word got out that he had died, she told others a different story, the judge said.

"She felt it was important to take responsibility for her actions," Alison Ménard, Dedam's lawyer, told CBC News to explain why she changed her plea.

The case was adjourned until a sentencing hearing on Nov. 8.

Previously sentenced for stabbing

It wasn't the first time Dedam faced charges related to a stabbing.

She was charged with attempted murder in Moncton almost a decade ago.

In late 2014, she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

She admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in the head with scissors after a night of drinking that led to a fight.

A subsequent Parole Board of Canada decision said Dedam "demonstrated a pattern of persistent violent behaviour."