Witnesses near fatal crash site offer conflicting accounts of chase

A series of Crown witnesses at the jury trial of a man charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Nicole Novak two years ago offered conflicting testimony Friday about the final moments of the alleged chase.

Patrick James Edward Cole, 28, of Riverview is on trial for the single charge in connection with the crash July 16, 2017, near Sackville that led to Novak's death in hospital two days later.

The Crown alleges Cole was driving a truck that followed a car driven by Novak for about 20 kilometres, sometimes at high speed, before the crash.

On Friday, Cody Atkinson testified he was in his driveway when he saw Novak's car go by his home the night of the crash. He said Cole's truck was 10 to 15 feet (about three to 4.5 metres) behind the car and both were going about 150 km/h.

The former high school football player said his home is about a football field length from the scene of the crash. He left his driveway and saw "the car in the distance in a pile of dust."

Under cross-examination, he said he believed the vehicles would've still been 10 to 15 feet apart when the crash happened on a bend on Route 106.

Devon Richards and Briley Wheaton testified they saw the car roll over and crash from a home near the scene.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham asked those witnesses if they saw a truck at the time of the crash. Both said no.

Nicole Novak, 19, died in a single-vehicle crash in Frosty Hollow in 2017. (Lise Norden/Facebook )

"The first time I saw it was on the road," when he went outside to help, Richards said.

A fourth witness, volunteer firefighter Stevy Fillmore, testified the crash scene in front of his home is about a kilometre from Atkinson's home.

In cross-examination of Atkinson, Gorham said a kilometre is almost 10 times the football-field length.

Gorham accused Atkinson of lying in the witness box about the distance between the vehicles and the speed they were travelling because he was friends with Novak and he had a grudge against Cole and the mother of Cole's children.

Gorham alleged Atkinson, who provided a statement to police the day after the crash, had gone online or spoken to people following the crash and heard rumours about the crash.

Atkinson denied it.

Stephen Hicks leaves court after testifying Thursday about being a passenger in the truck driven by his friend and cousin Patrick Cole leading up to the crash. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Three of the Crown's witnesses testified they heard a passenger in the crashed car, Molly Pierce, screaming at someone moments after the crash.

"She was screaming 'How could you do this' or 'Why could you do this'?" Wheaton testified. He said it appeared to be directed at Stephen Hicks, who was standing near the crashed car.

Hicks testified Thursday that he was a passenger in the truck driven by Cole and following Novak's car. He said that after the crash he went up to the car, called 911 and tried to calm down the passenger.

He testified Cole told him they should leave the scene, and they did so before emergency crews arrived.

'We have to go'

Richards and Wheaton both testified hearing Cole tell Hicks at the crash scene that "we have to go."

Wheaton testified that left him suspicious. During cross-examination, Gorham said he could add context to the statement that might make it less suspicious. Gorham said Cole has a heart condition that could cause problems when in a panic.

He then asked if that made Wheaton think Pierce was instead screaming "How could you do this" to Novak, her friend, who was driving the car.

"I'll never know who she was talking to," Wheaton said.