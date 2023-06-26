Beloved baker remembered as 'heart and soul' of N.B. market

He knew everyone's name, but few could tell you his last name.

He was simply Nick the Dutch Baker.

"He's a brand in and of himself," said Rachelle Richard-Collette, co-founder of the Bouctouche Farmers' Market, around 55 kilometres northeast of Moncton, where he had a booth for nearly a quarter-century.

Nick Stam, a lifelong baker, died on Saturday at the age of 67.

Born in the Netherlands, his childhood was spent in his grandfather's bakery. Moving to Canada at 23, Stam first settled in Ontario before opening his first bakery a year later in 1980.

With his wife Christine, he moved to the Moncton area in 1996 because he was looking for "a new adventure and a new start," said Stam's oldest son, Harry.

It wouldn't take long for him to become a local fixture.

A family man

He might have been Nick the Dutch baker, but he was also Nick the father.

"All of his children grew up and worked at the bakery — he had 12 children," Richard-Collette said.

For Harry and his siblings, farmers' markets defined their childhood.

"I'm sure you know dozens of teenagers who love to get up at five in the morning, but I was not one of them," he said. "Friday nights were late and Saturday mornings were early."

On market day, while the children were busy restocking shelves full of pastries and other baked goods, Harry would always see his father doing one thing: talking to customers. The family would often tease him for chatting while they were hard at work.

"As we got older we realized what a vital part of the business was my father chatting with people," said Harry.

From customers' names to details about their families, Stam always remembered his regulars.

And of course, he knew their orders by heart.

"My father had a memory and love for people and a concern for people. People sensed that about him and would go to him to talk."

Harry points to his father's strong religious faith as reason for his kind and loving nature.

A cornerstone of the market

Stam also sold his goods at the markets in Moncton and Dieppe, but he was at the Bouctouche site from Day 1.

"He's not just the heart and soul of our market, he's the face of the market too. He had the biggest booth, the biggest presence," said Richard-Collette.

When she helped open the market in 1999, Stam had just moved to the nearby community of Notre-Dame. After some "recruitment," Stam became a regular face in Bouctouche.

In later years, Stam was a mentor for new vendors to the market. Always dressed in a neat, branded apron, he believed in looking the part.

"We have new food vendors, they all have aprons now and they're true to their brand. He's been such a great influence," said Richard-Collette.

Despite recently passing on the business to sons John and Peter when he retired, Stam couldn't quite give up the baker's life.

"He was not embracing retirement, I think he just considered it changing careers," said Harry.

Last summer, Stam developed a baking course with Richard-Collette in Bouctouche. They held 13 workshops last year.

"He was a true community champion in every sense of the word," she said, remembering him as tenacious in his ways.

"I closed the market during [Hurricane] Fiona last September, and you know, he said that was a bad decision," she said with a laugh.

After hearing the news of her friend's death, Richard-Collette is tempted to close this weekend. But she knows she can't.

"There's no way he would do that."