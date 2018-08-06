An eye for nature

As a kid swimming in Kelly Creek, Upper Kingsclear, Nick Hawkins never imagined he'd come nose-to-nose with a blue shark.

But 20 years later, there he is, camera in hand, drifting in a watery cloud of macerated fish parts off the coast of Nova Scotia, watching nervously as the long, sleek shapes of several hungry blue sharks approach.

"You just see them coming in from afar and it's almost unbelievable the first time you really lay eyes on them," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said he felt relatively at ease during the three or four hours he spent swimming with and photographing blue sharks. (Nick Hawkins)

Ocean sunfish spend much of their life in the dark part of the ocean, below 200 metres, but they can also be seen basking at the surface, where they are sometimes mistaken for sharks. (Nick Hawkins)

"It's really mind-blowing the first time you lock eyes, and I remember the first shark that saw me came right in, right towards me, and of course that's a little intimidating but you just hold your ground. That's the way they check you out, they use their nose to sense what you are."

No telling if a shark can sniff out the difference between a fisherman and a wildlife photographer, but the blue sharks have found a friend in Hawkins.

The 30-year-old New Brunswicker is building an international reputation as a photojournalist with a passion for ocean conservation.

His recent encounter with blue sharks took place near the Eastern Passage of Nova Scotia, on behalf of the Halifax-based Ecology Action Centre, part of a larger campaign to hold the federal government to its promise to protect 10 percent of Canada's coastal waters by 2020.

Hawkins has become an advocate for creatures of the ocean, including the sunfish, which can weigh as much as 1,000 kilograms and is the largest bony fish in the world. (Nick Hawkins)

Hawkins was working on behalf of the Halifax-based Ecology Action Centre when he encountered blue sharks near Eastern Passage outside Halifax. (Nick Hawkins)

It is a subject at the very core of Hawkins' passion for the sea.

"It's a real privilege to get in the water with those animals. We want to bring something that is unique back and share it. The better the images are the more people will engage with that and see it and become aware that these animals are out there and really start to engage with the environment around them."

Fredericton photojournalist Nick Hawkins captured these beautiful images during his time swimming with blue sharks about 20 kilometres off Halifax. 1:00

Hawkins grew up along the St. John River just outside Fredericton, spending his summers swimming, boating and exploring the river's rich environment. A graduate of Fredericton High School, he studied biology at UNB and spent his summers working as a naturalist and whale-watching guide in Saint Andrews.

"One thing just led to another," Hawkins said. "Obviously, I had that passion for working in the Bay of Fundy, so naturally there was a constant draw to the ocean, and now that's mostly my interest, bringing the story of the ocean and the people who work there to the general public."

The sharks are easily recognized by their slender, sleek, bright blue bodies and large pectoral fins. (Nick Hawkins)

In 2014, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans estimated 8,000 blue sharks are caught as bycatch in Canadian waters every year. (Nick Hawkins)

In a feature published last year by Canadian Wildlife Magazine, Hawkins followed the Campobello Island Whale Rescue Team as it struggled with a growing number of whale entanglements.

He photographed the team's delicate work in a difficult environment, freeing confused animals from the relentless ropes and fishing gear trailing from their lacerated bodies. He also worked with team leader, Campobello fisherman Joe Howlett, who was accidentally killed after freeing one such whale.

"He just had this huge passion for his work, for what he was doing." Hawkins said. "It was really terrible what happened, but I hope this effort that's been happening since that occurred is something he'd be proud of."

Hawkins captured Moira Brown, left, and Mackie Green demonstrating their techniques for rescuing whales that have become entangled in fishing gear. The duo are part of the Campobello Whale Rescue Team. (Nick Hawkins)

Hawkins is already at work on his next project, a feature for the Smithsonian Magazine examining the crisis facing the endangered North Atlantic right whale and the effort by fishermen, researchers and governments to work together to avoid conflict with the dwindling population.

His big-picture approach has him filming and photographing from air, sea and land to capture all the players in this real-life drama.

"We were up with aerial survey teams with DFO, who are working very hard over the Gulf of St. Lawrence and other parts to find out where the whales are, to work with the fishery.

"Fishermen have been good in co-operating and moving traps to allow space for these whales to feed. It's the same thing with shipping, shipping lanes are changing as whales are coming in. So we've certainly seen a huge effort by everyone and it's working."

Joe Howlett, who was killed while disentangling a North Atlantic right whale in 2017, was photographed by Hawkins while the Campbobello Whale Rescue Team was in action. (Nick Hawkins)

After a disastrous year in 2017, when scientists counted at least 18 dead right whales, several with evidence of ship strikes or entangled in fishing gear, there have been no deaths so far this year.

For all their startling clarity and powerful emotional impact, Hawkins argues his photos represent just one step in a more important struggle.

"Really the work begins after the photos are taken," he said.

"It's how you use those images, how you increase awareness for particular issues, how you give a voice for wildlife, but then also help those researchers you're collaborating with, the people that are out there working on environmental issues, giving them a voice and helping them reach a new audience."