Saint John police officer charged with assault with a weapon

A 17-year veteran of the Saint John Police Force has been charged with assault with a weapon, the force said Friday.

Const. Nicholas Roy was charged after an investigation by the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, a news release said.

The investigation was prompted by a public complaint.

CBC News asked Saint John police for details but has not received a response.

In a statement, Chief Robert Bruce said the force holds members to the highest standard, and he promised transparency during the upcoming trial.

"We will provide the public with further updates as the court process permits and we remain confident in the judicial process."

Roy has been put on administrative duties with no public contact until the court process has concluded.

He will appear in court on July 8.