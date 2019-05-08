The curtain will rise on a hit Broadway rock musical in Fredericton this week, but the company putting on the show says they're motivated by more than just the joy of theatre.

Next to Normal, the story of a suburban family divided by mental illness, resonates on a personal level with Jill Pelkey and Katie Hazzaard, co-founders of Harmony Productions.

"I have a very, very close family member who struggles with both depression and severe anxiety, so that has been a huge part of my life growing up," said Pelkey, who co-directed the musical with Hazzard.

The story's depiction of mental illness, drug use and family gripped the duo when they first saw it in March 2018, and they decided to buy the rights. Pelkey said it showcased mental illness in a "real" way and "how all of us play a role in it, whether it's direct or indirect."

The pair see themselves in some of the characters: Pelkey as a family member who tries to support her loved one and Hazzard as supporting someone like Pelkey, who's shouldering an immense emotional weight.

Katie Hazzard, left, and Jill Pelkey are co-directing Next to Normal. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"I've watched her struggle with a close family member that struggles with mental health," said Hazzard.

"Sometimes she has to come and unload things on me … It's not just supporting a person with mental illness, but it's supporting a person who is supporting a person."

The duo decided to donate all proceeds from the show's three-day run, beginning Thursday, to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

A panel to discuss mental health issues is being held after the Friday evening show.

Actors rehearse a scene from Next to Normal, which will begin a three-night run in Fredericton on Thursday. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

They also opted to hold it during the CMHA's Mental Health Week, which began Monday.

"We decided this was absolutely a show that had to come to Fredericton," said Pelkey. "It was so important. It had a large mental health aspect as the core of the show."

'A human issue'

At the centre of the story is Diana, the mother who struggles with bipolar disorder and experience hallucinations — a difficult role for Amber Chisholm to step into.

"It involves being able to pay attention and listen to people's lived experience and stories," said Chisholm.

"There are times where I've walked away from rehearsals feeling quite emotionally drained and physically kind of shaky because she does go through quite a roller coaster of emotions."

Amber Chisholm will play the principal character, Diana, in Next to Normal. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

She said the story shows that mental illness is a "human issue."

"Diana's mental illness was triggered by a very, very traumatic incident that caused her to experience some really deep grief, which I think is a very human experience," she said.

Chisholm was introduced to the music after hearing one of the songs, Superboy and the Invisible Girl, performed at a Fredericton cabaret show.

"I thought it was beautiful and raw and it has this really unique rock sound to it, so I immediately went home and listened to the rest of the soundtrack and I was hooked, absolutely hooked."

Next to Normal will be performed from Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Tom Morrison Theatre. There is also a 2 p.m. matinée on Saturday.