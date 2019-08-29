Working on ways to make newcomers want to stay

Every Thursday, Jennifer Waldschutz greets newcomers and pitches them on living in Saint John.

This week's group is coming to the province through the Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program, and toured New Brunswick's major cities looking for the best place to settle down.

Saint John was the third stop after trips to Fredericton and Moncton earlier in the week.

"We're delighted to have them here as the last stop," Waldschutz said. She encourages them to visit the night market and even stay for the weekend.

Wladschutz works for the City of Saint John. Her pitch is part of the city's effort to attract and keep newcomers, an effort that also happens to be a key element in the province's new five-year population growth strategy released earlier this week.

Trevor Holder, minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, announced the growth strategy earlier this week. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

New Brunswick's population is declining, and the government predicts about 120,000 jobs will become vacant in the next 10 years, with not enough people to fill them.

The new growth strategy aims to help address that shortfall, with a strong focus on attracting more newcomers, and an ambitious goal of getting 85 per cent of them to stay.

Kjeld-Mizpah Conyers-Steede moved to New Brunswick from Bermuda five years ago to study at the University of New Brunswick Saint John. After university he stayed. Now he works here and he's an advocate for newcomers.

He's happy with the new growth strategy.

"Hearing that shows how important the retaining of newcomers is to this government," Conyers-Steede said.

Nineteen of the 60 actions in the provincial plan directly address engaging communities to create welcoming places for newcomers to live, such as:

Providing cultural competency training in New Brunswick communities.

Working with local governments to create their own growth strategies.

Creating more support in communities for newcomers when they arrive.

Engaging international students to discuss challenges.

Some cities are already working on implementing some of these actions. For instance, the seminar Waldschultz was running Thursday.

In addition, Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton all have groups and organizations such as multicultural centres or the YMCA that are working to help newcomers settle and find employment.

Waldschutz leads a presentation about the city to some newcomers who are deciding where in the province they would like to settle down. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

But smaller communities, like those in the Restigouche area, have fewer resources, said Michelle Arsenault of the Restigouche Multicultural Centre.

"We're still working on our action plan, we're still working on really bringing the group together," she said.

She was happy to see the province's emphasis on working with communities and families to strengthen retention.

"I think that maybe in the past we had been concentrating more on recruiting and employers," she said.

My biggest fear … is I don't want people to now tokenize a newcomer. - Kjeld-Mizpah Conyer-Steede

Shilo Boucher, president and CEO of the Saint John YMCA, called the new strategy exciting.

But she said to meet the province's new target of 7,500 newcomers a year within five years, and persuade 85 per cent to stay, more support will be needed by groups like hers.

"I'd like to understand what kind of supports are going to put in place for that many people," she said.

"I think another big thing is our systems. … that we're making sure there aren't any barriers in our current systems [such as health care]. Because we need to adapt to our new reality that we're a very diverse population."

Shilo Boucher, the president and CEO of the YMCA in Saint John, says she's interested to see how the government provides outlined in the action plan. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Kjeld-Mizpah Conyer-Steede urged everyone working on growth and retention plans to keep in mind that a welcoming attitude can't be officially mandated. They have to happen organically at the ground level.

"It's one thing to say and have that strategic lens to it," he said. "But what are we doing to organically ensure that newcomers are feeling welcome and feeling great in the province?"

He also said it's important to remember the newcomers are people and families, not just tools to build a faltering economy.

"We're dealing with people with lives, we're dealing with people with families," he said. "My biggest fear … is I don't want people to now tokenize a newcomer."