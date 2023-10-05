Newcomer growth kickstarts soccer team for small Edmundston school

For the first time in 15 years, Saint Mary's Academy in Edmundston has a soccer team.

And not only is it the first team in well over a decade, but it is also made up of kids from a wide age range, all skill levels and a variety of nationalities.

Kevin Topolniski, one of the coaches, said the 20 kids are from Grades 6 to 12 and from 12 different countries — Benin, Cameroon, Canada, Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Japan, Madagascar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia and Sudan.

"We have two boys that are probably about 4½ feet tall, and they're shorter than everybody else on the field," Topolniski said.

Most of the players are boys.

"But everybody plays. And we said that from the start — if you're on the team, you're playing in the game."

Coach Kevin Topolniski says the special part about the Saint Mary's Academy soccer team is that every player wants to be there. (Submitted by Saint Mary's Academy)

He said the school, which is K-12, tried once a number of years ago to start a team, but it didn't work out. However, in the last 18 months, the school has almost doubled in size with the city's growing population of newcomers.

Teacher Bethany Toner knew the parents of these new students were asking if the school had a soccer team, so she took action to make the team a reality, said Topolniski.

He said the special part about the team is that all of the players want to be there, and there are "no prisoners."

"Everybody shows up and they show up on time, and they're smiling, and they're giving it their all," he said.

They all love the game, he said, although many of them have never played organized soccer or had access to soccer gear in the past.

Topolniski said a lot of the kids have had to learn what it is like to play on a bigger team with more than just two or three others.

Topolniski says many of the team members have never played organized soccer or had access to soccer gear in the past. (Saint Mary's Academy)

"It's the most fun I've really had coaching in quite a while," he said. "Not to take away from any of the other teams, but this is just [an] absolutely different experience."

In the Anglophone West School District, the team is playing against Grade 10-12, despite having teammates as young as Grade 6.

Making it work

Starting the team from scratch wasn't easy, but Topolniski said there was a lot of community support.

Since Saint Mary's doesn't have a soccer field, the city worked to get them field access for practices and games.

The local soccer club found a set of uniforms that were never used because of COVID-19. The club gave the jerseys, shorts and game socks to the Saint Mary's team, said Topolniski. (Saint Mary's Academy)

And the local soccer club found a set of uniforms that were never used because of COVID-19, he said. The team was given 24 sets of jerseys, shorts and game socks.

He said the team was also able to get assistance from a Soccer New Brunswick program, and using donations, got shoes, socks and shin pads for players who needed them.

"People are so grateful for anything that they're getting. And it's pretty heartwarming."