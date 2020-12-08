MLAs back auditor general unanimously in dispute with pension manager

New Brunswick MLAs from all parties voted Wednesday to call officials from the pension management agency Vestcor in front of the legislature's public accounts committee, in a striking show of support for Auditor General Kim Adair-MacPherson in her ongoing dispute with the former Crown entity.

"Members of the government side support the motion fully keeping in the spirit and the theme of government members supporting the auditor general fully at all times," Progressive Conservative MLA Jeff Carr said before casting his own vote to summon Vestcor to answer questions.

Although the motion to summon Vestcor was originally made Tuesday by People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin, Green Party MLA Megan Mitton also spoke in favour of it as did Liberal MLA Rob McKee.

"I think it's important that we be able to ask questions of Vestcor," said McKee.

People's Alliance MLA Michelle Conroy paused to make note of the unanimous support.

"Thank you everybody. We love to see a collaborative working government," she said.

Miramichi MLA and People's Alliance member Michelle Conroy, who noted the motion passed unanimously. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Vestcor is the Fredericton-based organization set up to manage what is now $18 billion in New Brunswick government pension and other funds.

Formally known as the New Brunswick Investment Management Corporation, it was created and owned by the province for more than two decades and subject to full review by the auditor general's office.

However, in 2016 it was given its independence and rebranded as Vestcor, and when Adair-MacPherson requested access to a number of its financial documents beginning in late 2019, the agency refused.

In a statement released this week, Vestcor accused the auditor general of attempting to overstep her authority now that it is on its own.

"Our analysis and advice have indicated that the auditor general should be much more limited with respect to access to Vestcor related information than what had been requested, and we therefore have had to respectfully decline these requests," read the statement.

Auditor General Kim Adair-MacPherson says her office has the authority to audit Vestcor. (CBC News file photo)

The defiance has been received cooly by Adair-MacPherson, who is adamant Vestcor is still subject to provincial oversight, and this week she turned to MLAs for help enforcing her point.

Billions of dollars in funds Vestcor invests impact the New Brunswick government's financial statements, and the province pays Vestcor millions of dollars in annual pension contributions on behalf of employees.

In a written response to the vote by MLAs, Adair-MacPherson said she was pleased the public accounts committee so quickly agreed to call Vestcor to appear before it.

"The hope of this recommendation, along with others in our report, is to prevent future disagreements over access so that my office can fulfil our legislated mandate as per Auditor General Act and conduct necessary audit work of over $18 billion in New Brunswick public sector related funds," she said.

Last year, hundreds of millions of dollars in nuclear decommissioning and spent fuel management funds managed for NB Power by Vestcor lost value in the COVID-19 market crash in March. This transformed the utility's profit into a loss and drove down the province's surplus.

Adair-MacPherson insists those financial ties mean Vestcor is still within her authority to audit.

"Vestcor is an auditable entity because, in substance, it is both a service provider on behalf of the Province and a funding recipient from the Province," she wrote in her report.

"The Auditor General is entitled to free access to information that relates to fulfilling her responsibilities, such as the audit of the Province's financial statements, which requires information from Vestcor."

Adair-MacPherson also made the point that Vestcor obtained its independence in part on suggestions it would be freed up to market its expertise and manage funds for public bodies outside New Brunswick.

John Sinclair is president of Vestcor, which maintains the auditor general has limited access to the company's information. (Vestcor/YouTube)

"We have had preliminary discussions with some fairly big public sector pools of money, even outside the province," she quotes Vestcor CEO John Sinclair telling MLAs back in 2016.

But no out-of-province pools of money have yet signed on, and Adair-MacPherson told MLAs they should be asking questions about that.

"In our view, potential growth outside New Brunswick was one of the main arguments Vestcor and its representatives used to convince Legislators that Vestcor needed to be a private entity," Adair-MacPherson said in her report.

"Since Vestcor has not grown its public sector client base outside of New Brunswick, an audit by the Auditor General could verify and publicly report on what steps Vestcor is taking to grow its public sector client base."

The motion voted on by MLAs not only requires Vestcor to appear before the public accounts committee in the coming days but also puts it on a permanent list of "entities who are regularly called to appear before the committee."