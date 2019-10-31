New YMCA building in Moncton to serve fast-growing neighbourhood
Facility being built in Moncton's rapidly growing north end
Crews building a long-awaited recreational centre in Moncton's fast-growing north end are hoping to have it enclosed before winter and start on the inside in the new year.
Work began on the two-storey, 35,000-square-foot satellite YMCA, in the spring.
"The community has been looking for a place that they can call their own, that they can meet people, they can have group activities or just come and relax and have some fun with the kids." said Zane Korytko, the CEO of the Greater Moncton YMCA."
Right now the building is a shell, filled with concrete and steel. Work is underway to have the building completely enclosed by the end of November.
Finishing work on the inside is expected to start after Christmas.
This YMCA, which is being built on a yet-to-be-open extension of Twin Oaks Drive, is half the size of the building on War Veterans Avenue.
Dave Theriault, the vice-president of programs and community initiatives for the YMCA, said efforts are being made not to duplicate what's available at the other YMCA, six kilometres away.
"Some of the highlights we're really excited about is our indoor splash pad and playground," Theriault said, "so it's the first of it's kind in our area, and you'd have to look quite far out to find one."
There will be a fitness centre and a gymnasium for recreational activities, including basketball and pickleball.
There will also be a walking track with inclines and declines, and a slide people can use to go from the second floor to the first.
An outdoor playground and seating for parents is also planned.
"It's coming to life so we're walking in spaces that will be used in a year's time from now and we just can't wait to get the community involved and get lots of people in here," said Theriault.
There's no exact date set for the opening, but officials said it will be in the fall of 2020.
The federal and provincial governments have committed $4 million to the project. The City of Moncton is contributing $6 million, $2 million of which is being used for road development.
The YMCA is responsible for the remaining $3 million.
