19 ways to celebrate New Year's 2019 in New Brunswick

From country music and slot machines to drag queens and glitter: whatever kind of party you're into, it's probably happening somewhere in New Brunswick on New Year's Eve 2019.

We've tracked down the hottest events in Saint John, Fredericton, Moncton and beyond.

Note: the world of nightclubs and entertainers is ever-changing, so be sure to call ahead and confirm events.

Of course, ordering Chinese food and falling asleep on the couch binge-watching Fargo on Netflix is also an acceptable option.

Moncton

1. New Year's Extravaganza. Crowne Plaza Moncton, 1005 Main St. Cover: $75. 10 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. Moncton's Nine Mile River delivers an energetic and interactive cover show which will be followed later in the evening with indie house tunes from DJ duo Zafari and DJ Feels. "A wicked evening to kick-off 2019," according to the organizers, and folks in Moncton seem to agree: early bird tickets are already sold out. Dress to impress.

It'll be an extravagant good time at the Moncton Crowne Plaza on NYE 2019. (Facebook)

2. New Year's Eve with Dallas Smith. Casino New Brunswick/Nouveau-Brunswick, 21 Casino Dr. Cover: $59.99 standing, $74.99 bleachers. Doors at 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. – late. Country fans will instantly recognize Dallas Smith as the Juno-nominated Canadian star who brought the world new-country earworms like "Tippin' Point," "Wastin' Gas" and "Jumped Right In." Smith rings in NYE at the Moncton Casino ballroom. Don a cowboy hat and comfy boots and hit the dance floor — then hit the slots.

Dallas Smith hits the Moncton Casino ballroom starting at 9 p.m. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

3. NYE Glow Party. Revolution, 415 Elmwood Dr. Cover: $10 early bird, $20 regular. 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Get your holiday glow on at what is being billed as the biggest, most luminous party ever to hit the Hub City. This bash features high-energy dance tunes, black lights, laser lights, glow-sticks… lights of all kinds, really. Matty Jay and ex-Big Brother Canada contestant PAQS will be spinning top 40, hip-hop and electronic dance music. A professional paparazzo will be there all evening to capture your glittering holiday look for posterity.

Get your holiday glow on at Moncton's Revolution nightclub. (Facebook)

4. New Year's Eve Tribute Show. The Caveau, Downing St. Cover: TBA. 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. It's a star-studded, hard rock lineup at the Caveau on New Year's Eve 2019: a roster of local acts have been working for weeks to impersonate Queens of the Stone Age, Rage Against The Machine, The Clash, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Death. Don your best ripped jeans and rock out to the laser light show (and maybe win some sweet prizes).

5. Afro New YEAH. The Hub Sports Pub & Club, 800 Main St. Cover: $10 advance, $15 at the door. 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Fans of R&B, dancehall, and afrobeat will show up en masse for this chance to "celebrate New Year's Eve in the African way," according to organizers. With three DJs on the bill, attendees can expect to be dancing well past midnight to the musical stylings of DJ Anonymous, Mobaws, and DJ Empire.

Fredericton

6. The Baroque & Bougie Ball ft. Naomi Smalls​. Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd. Cover: $45 general admission up to $200/each for VIP tickets. 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 contestant Naomi Smalls will be serving high-fashion, opulent realness all night at what's being touted as the "most glamorous New Year's Eve party in the Maritimes." Party like royalty with world-class cocktails and a chance to hobnob (and snap selfies with) the queen herself. Exclusive room rates available for those who wish to party all night long.

Shantay, you can stay at the Delta Fredericton for this New Year's Eve bash with Rupal's Drag Race contestant Naomi Smalls. (Facebook)

7. New Year's Eve Ball. Crowne Plaza Fredericton-Lord Beaverbrook, 659 Queen St. Cover: $25. 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Party for a good cause at the second annual semi-formal New Year's Ball at the Crowne Plaza, conveniently located at the heart of the action in downtown Fredericton. DJ Hawkshaw provides the tunes for this event. All proceeds go to the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada.

8. NYE Masquerade. Klub Khrome, 375 King St. Cover: $12 advance, TBD at the door. 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. Revellers who arrive before midnight receive free masks and party favours at the "luxury nightclub" Klub Khrome. Four different DJs will be on the decks all night. Expect house jams by Lilt Gravity, underground hip-hop and R&B from Anonymous Muzik, and electro from Moncton scene veterans L3Ds. Space Case is also spinning in the Tribute Bar & Lounge.

9. New Year's Eve Family Celebration. Nashwaaksis Field House and Fredericton Indoor Pool, 324 Fulton Ave. Cover: $10 per person, $30 per family. 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Finally: a party geared toward the K-6 age group. Skip hiring a babysitter and celebrate as a family with this swim party featuring a thrilling water slide and Tarzan rope. Play carnival games, nosh on pizza and pop and dress in all white for the glow dance party. Parents and guardians must stay with their kids at all times.

Kids can party too at the Nashwaaksis Field House. (Facebook)

10. New Year's Eve and Hockey. Trailway Brewing Co., 280 Main St. No cover. 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Watch Canada play Russia in the World Junior Championships on Trailway's 11-foot big screen with surround-sound. Expect drink specials (especially for those who show up in full Team Canada gear), a cask beer release, free cake and popcorn, merchandise giveaways and some of the most exciting hockey you'll watch all year.

Wear your Team Canada swag for NYE specials on drinks at Trailway. (Facebook)

11. Glitter Ball. Boom! Nightclub, 474 Queen St. Cover: TBA. 9 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. What better opportunity to wear your glitziest holiday (think sequins, gold lamé, feather boas, the works) than this self-proclaimed glittery party at Fredericton's longest-running LGBTQ nightclub. The interestingly-named DJ CatsCats will keep crowds dancing until the big balloon drop at midnight (and beyond).

12. Back 6 New Years Eve Party. The Back, 331 Golf Club Rd. 6 p.m. – late. It's a little chilly for golf — but you'll still want to catch the Downtown Blues Band at this NYE shindig at the Back 6, situated in the clubhouse behind the 18th green. Come for happy hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by live music and a three-course dinner for $85 per person, which includes a champagne toast and, best of all, a shuttle ride home. Call ahead to reserve your ticket.

Raise a toast to another year of great golf at the Back 6 with the Downtown Blues Band. (Facebook)

Saint John

13. Old Fashioned New Year's Eve Dance. KBM Outing Association, 2452 Westfield Rd. Cover: $10. 7 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Hearken back to a simpler era of community fun with this party at the KBM Outing Association, which stands for Ketepec, Belmont, and Morna. It's been 97 years since this community centre first opened its doors, and they're marking number 98 with a casual dance, DJ, snacks, cash bar and a door prize. "No tuxes or ball gowns needed," say the organizers.

14. NYE 2019 Celebration w/ DJ Willis. Callie's Pub, 2 Princess St. Cover: $12 before midnight, $15 after. 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Callie's Pub is an uptown Saint John institution: slide on down to the bottom of Princess street for this hip-hop/top 40 extravaganza hosted by DJ Willis and sponsors Sculpt Health and Wellness Canada. Strike a pose with your friends for the professional photographer, then toast champagne as you celebrate 2019.

15. Back in The Day NYE 2019. The Function Junction, 3 Mile Complex, 5 Golden Grove Rd. Cover: $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. DJ 506 has been spinning beats since 1994 — and he's bringing the 1990s back for NYE at the 3 Mile complex. Expect a blast of millennial middle-school nostalgia: think Britney Spears at the height of her creative powers, Usher, and Christina Aguilera (and perhaps a little Prince and Guns N' Roses in the mix).

Nineties kids will remember the hot tunes by DJ 506 at the 3 Mile. (Facebook)

16. Donnie and The Monarchs. Saint John Trade and Convention Centre, Market Square. Cover: $25. 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. Is there a more iconic group of Saint John musicians than Donnie and the Monarchs? Certainly, there are few acts who can boast having continuously performed classic rock from the 50s to the 80s for more than three and a half decades. Expect the usual costumes, wild stage antics and audience participation at the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre.

Who could resist these faces? Donnie and the Monarchs are a time-honoured Saint John tradition. (Facebook)

17. 34th Annual Resolution Run. Market Square. Entry: $65 (includes a free jacket) Race time 5:30 p.m. 'Tis the season of overindulgence — so why not shake off the holiday torpor with a brisk jaunt on the Harbour Passage. This 5-kilometre run is a great way to kick some healthier habits into gear for 2019 (or warm up for a night of enthusiastic toasts at the Market Square boardwalk bars, your call). Your registration fee also includes a stylish — and hopefully warm — unisex Resolution Run jacket.

18. Pretty In Pink. The qplex, 20 Randy Jones Way, Quispamsis​. Cover: $40. 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. The iconic 1980s cover band Pretty in Pink will roll up to the qplex in Quispamsis in a DeLorean with feathered hair and perfect pitch, blinding you with science and transporting you back to a time between the earnest social activism of the 70s and self-loathing grunge of the 90s.

Pretty in pink, isn't she? Channel the 80s with this classic cover band at the qplex. (Facebook)

19. NYE at the Algonquin Hotel. Algonquin Resort, 184 Aldophus St., St. Andrews. 8 a.m. – 1 a.m. One of the oldest and most opulent hotels in the province invites you to party like it's 1889: dress in your finest and enjoy a delicious dinner buffet and live 10-piece band followed by, of course, a celebratory midnight toast overlooking the sea.