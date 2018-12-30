Snow in forecast to start the New Year in N.B.

New Brunswickers will likely ring in 2019 with a storm that could bring 15 to 20 centimetres of snow to the province.

The snow is expected to begin before the midnight countdown on Monday night in western N.B. and spread eastward across the province by early Tuesday morning, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on Sunday.

The storm is from a low pressure system that will be over the Great Lakes Monday.

The northern part of the province could see up to 20 centimetres of snow before things begin to clear Tuesday afternoon.

The southern parts of the province may see up to 15 centimetres before the snow tapers off to showers or drizzle as temperatures climb briefly above the freezing mark.

"However, should the track or intensity of this system change as it approaches our region these amounts could change significantly," the statement read.

Temperatures across the province will vary from –7 to –10 C with a windchill of –20 C to –23 C on Monday and will warm up to –1 C to –4 C.