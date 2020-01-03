The year of Revelation: Florenceville-Bristol man to read the entire Bible in 2020

It's a new year but an old tradition for Philip Davis — make a resolution and stick with it for 366 days.

The Florenceville-Bristol man sets ambitious goals every January and makes good on his plans by the end of December.

This year Davis is on track to do something that's been in the back of his mind for years — read the Bible cover to cover.

"I've been wanting to do that for years, and I never really pushed myself to do it," said Davis, who still reads the Bible on a weekly basis.

He's never read the entire book.

"Now I have the commitment to do it. And I'm actually kind of giddy about it."

According to the Association of Psychology Newfoundland and Labrador, studies suggest 80 per cent of people will fail at their new year's resolutions by mid-February.

"We set ourselves up for failure right from the start," said Janine Hubbard, a psychologist and director of the association. "We tend to set ourselves [up for] really unachievable goals. And we don't prepare for failure."

But Davis isn't a quitter.

Years of resolutions

Last year he wrote congratulatory wedding anniversary cards to close family and friends.

In 2018 he sent 100 handwritten letters to family, friends, co-workers and people in his community.

His hope was for each letter to inspire people.



"It's something else to write someone a well-thought-out two- or three-page letter," said the 42-year-old.

"Some of these letters changed my relationships with people."

He also posted 100 songs to YouTube one year and stopped eating after 8 p.m. another year.

A love of reading

Davis, a high school biology teacher, said reading the Bible will be simple compared to some of his other resolutions.

"I read lots of novels, so it's nothing for me to read a novel that's … 800 pages."

But Davis acknowledged that reading the Bible is different from reading a regular novel.



"When you think about this being 1,000 [pages] it seems easy. But the 1,000 pages of the Bible are very different."

His resolutions always come with a strategy.

This year, he will have to read roughly three pages a day, which he figures will take about 10 minutes.

He's also planning to divide the New and Old Testaments into four sections, to make it easier to read.

Davis said he's not going to delay starting his resolution. In fact, he plans to finish the entire book by October.

"I hope to get a lot of ground covered in the summertime when I'm off work."