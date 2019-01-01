Bring a furry housecoat and wear old sneakers: Tips for a successful New Year polar dip

Droves of New Brunswickers continue to turn up to annual polar dips every year, regardless of lousy weather conditions, and two veteran organizers are sharing their tips to make it as enjoyable an event as possible.

In Tracadie, N.B., Jean-Roger Comeau said he and other organizers always expect to see a turnout of about 50 people for the annual event — but they had 95 people show up to take part in 2015 when the temperature was –5 C.

"(Tuesday), even with the snowstorm … we're hoping we might be able to be close to that record of 95."

​Tuesday's event, set for 2 p.m., will be the 32nd in Tracadie. Comeau himself will make the icy dip into the Tracadie River for the 28th time.

He didn't take part the first few years, but now it's a tradition for him and many other residents.

Young and old

The youngest polar dipper they've had was five years old and the oldest 78.

Each year, an average of 50 people take part in the annual polar dip in Tracadie. (Submitted by Jean-Roger Comeau)

"This guy, he's from Lameque and each year, if he can, if the weather's good, he drives with his wife to come and see us. And he's always the first to do the dip."

Comeau said there's always someone new who comes to try it out. His advice to them? Wear an old pair of sneakers.

"Bring something to put your feet in. Some people will do it bare feet but … I tried it once and your toes just froze from running from point A to point B, jump in the water and come back."

Dan Matthews' tip to participants taking part in the Dorchester Lions Club annual event at Palmer's Pond in Dorchester is to bring a furry housecoat and lots of blankets for bundling up after taking the chilly plunge.

Even snow doesn't stop the polar dip from happening in Dorchester at Palmer's Pond. (Submitted by Dorchester NB Lions Club)

"We don't have changing rooms at the site."

It's the 26th year for the annual event that, like many polar dips, began as a bit of fun and a dare and evolved into a fundraiser for some community organizations.

"There's a rumour that there may or may not have been some alcohol involved," Matthews said of the first one held.

Preparations underway

Comeau spent Monday getting things ready for people to take the chilly plunge. He and others headed to the marina to cut a square hole in the ice big enough to accommodate the wooden cage that they built for safety reasons.

"We've got a wood cage with barriers all around that we submerge in the water and tie it down … so no one could slip under the ice."

Members of the Tracadie Fire Department will also be on hand to help out and about 300 to 400 people typically line the shore to watch.

Participants in the 2018 Dorchester Lions Polar Dip. Registration for the 2019 event on New Year's Day begins at 12:30 p.m. and the dip starts at 1 p.m. (Submitted by Dorchester NB Lions Club.)

In and out of the water

In Dorchester, Matthews said volunteers will be out bright and early on Tuesday cutting a hole in the ice and the Dorchester Fire Department will be there to provide assistance and safety for the polar dippers.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and at 1 p.m. sharp, the dippers line up and start jumping.

"For some reason, they don't want to soak in the balmy waters of the pond," Matthews said of the efficiently run event.

"If you show up at two o'clock and want to go for a dip in the pond, you're going to be too late."

Like Tracadie, the temperature influences the number of participants. Matthews says in 2018, 28 people took part but in other years, they've had as many as 40.

"You've got to be four feet tall to jump in the pond."

A polar dip will also be held at Mispec Beach in Saint John at 12 p.m.