New trial granted for 2 N.B. men convicted of second-degree murder in 1984

A new trial has been granted to two New Brunswick men convicted of second-degree murder in 1984.

Justice Minister Arif Virani announced Friday that Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie would be given a new trial because, "there is a reasonable basis to conclude that a miscarriage of justice likely occurred," according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.

"It's the best Christmas present I'll have this year for sure," said Ron Dalton, co-president of Innocence Canada, a non-profit dedicated to probing wrongful conviction cases.

Innocence Canada has been working with Mailman and Gillespie for the past 20 years. The two men were sentenced to life imprisonment with no eligibility for parole for 18 years for the killing of George Gilman Leaman, a plumber in Saint John.

Mailman and Gillespie's appeals to the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick were dismissed in 1988. In 1994, Gillespie sought and was denied leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The pair spent 18 years in prison, and both are now on parole and out of custody. They submitted their application for criminal conviction review in December 2019.

According to the press release, new and significant information, that was not submitted to the courts at the time of the pair's trials for appeal, calls into question the fairness of the process.

Ron Dalton, left, stands with Walter Gillespie, who is now awaiting a new trial. (Submitted by Ron Dalton)

"In this case, there was some misconduct in terms of testimony. There were alternate and better suspects that were never properly investigated. There was a lack of disclosure. All kinds of things that played into the errors that were made," said Dalton.

"It's very rare in any of these wrongful conviction cases that it's a single factor, one mistake alone. Normally, it doesn't lead to a wrongful conviction. It's usually a compounding of errors."

The case

Leaman was killed on Nov. 28, 1983. He was believed to be beaten to death, doused in gasoline and set on fire. His body was found in Rockwood Park by a jogger. Saint John police would go on to charge Mailman and Gillespie.

"Basically, these two gentlemen had a pretty solid alibi. They were not in the city of Saint John at the time this homicide happened. And we were able to document that 40 years later," said Dalton.

Robert Mailman spent 18 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder. (Submitted by Ron Dalton)

This case is personal for Dalton, who was wrongfully convicted and spent time in the same prison as Mailman and Gillespie.

"When my own case was resolved 10 years later, I knew there was other people like Bobby and Wally still left behind, and I looked around to find a way to try and help those people," said Dalton.

"It really gives me some satisfaction after … 39 years since I met them, to see their case finally overturned and have them returned to the presumption of innocence that we all enjoy. "

Ronald Dalton, who spent eight and a half years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder, is photographed standing in front of photos of other people who have suffered a wrongful conviction. (The Canadian Press)

Gillespie is now 80 years old, and Mailman is 76. Dalton says Mailman has terminal cancer and he hopes Mailman will get the chance to see the trial happen.

"The onus is now on the crown to prove to a court that he murdered someone rather than for the last 40 years, the onus has been on Mr. Mailman and Mr. Gillespie to prove their innocence," said Dalton.