New food bank in Stanley nears completion

A new community food centre in the Village of Stanley is taking shape.

"We had hoped to have a Christmas party in there, but it might have to be a New Year's party," said Greg Doucet, provincial food director for the New Brunswick Food Bank Association.

He's been working with local volunteers on this project.

Within the next couple of months, the people who run the Just Friends Food Bank will be moving into a new building behind the local arena, on land belonging to the agricultural society. The group is leaving the local Lions Club, their rent-free home for about the past 25 years.

"It's a storey-and-a-half up and down carrying hundreds and thousands of pounds of food on a regular basis," said Doucet of the current location.

That poses a great challenge, especially since most of the volunteers are seniors aged 70 to 75.

Bailey MacKay, left, and Wendy Mazerall, volunteer to prepare food boxes at the Just Friends Food Bank in Stanley. (Just Friends Food Bank/Facebook)

In addition, the room has no running water.

"Applaud them for what they've done ... but it was time for an upgrade," Doucet said.

The new building has a walk-out basement, the top level will have a teaching kitchen and it's walking distance to the school, he said.

"They're already involved in a breakfast program there at the school ... and they want to do more for the school and with the children," said Doucet.

The Just Friends Food Bank in Stanley serves about 50 families, or more than 100 people. It's run by about a dozen volunteers, with more than double that number who help out for special events.

Doucet said the food bank's aging demographic of volunteers is not an isolated issue.

"Unfortunately, all 60 [New Brunswick] food banks see that challenge," he said.

For the current generation of seniors, it was natural to retire then volunteer, but "the next generation coming up doesn't necessarily buy into that," he said.

"In Stanley, they certainly do have some awesome younger generation volunteers, but they're still challenged with the number of folks and many of the volunteers that are younger are also working so they're not as available as the seniors."

Doucet said the food bank would be happy to accept more donations from anyone who wants to contribute cash or in-kind products or services.

Laurie Savage stands next to the new food bank building as its base was constructed last month. The project got off the ground thanks to a generous donation from the Laurie Savage Family Foundation. (Just Friends Food Bank/Facebook)

The estimated cost of the new food centre is $320,000, and they currently have about $200,000.

A large part of that came from a $100,000 donation from an individual.

Doucet said that came about serendipitously last spring. Some people were talking about how to raise money for the project at a local restaurant and the person two tables over overheard and offered to help.

He said any other individuals or businesses interested in giving can get a tax receipt or possibly a sign with their name on the new building.

The building is now up and, this week, tradespeople are there roughing in the electrical, plumbing, heating and ventilation systems, he said.

They're hoping to be open to the public by February.