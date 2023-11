Small city, loves slogans

It's the Port City. It's also been the Loyalist City and the Biggest Little City in the East.

When hashtags were all the rage, it was #SaintAwesome.

When you drive into Saint John, you see signs that proclaim the city is "Always Moving Forward."

So prepare yourself: another slogan is about to take over this foggy coastal town: Small city, big heart.

"In Saint John, it's really about telling the Saint John story," said Lisa Caissie, director of external relations for the city.

"Who are we, understanding who we are, knowing who we are, and really having a way to communicate that outward."

WATCH | What some Saint Johners think about their big-hearted city: