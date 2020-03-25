New rules force people in LSDs to use certified wood for projects like sheds and barns

James Rossignol had been planning to work on his rural retirement dream home for two years, until new provincial rules stopped him in his tracks.

The federal government employee living in Beresford had his parcel of land in an unincorporated area in North Tetagouche, the perfect spot for what he calls a little "ranch": a bungalow, a garage, a second "hobby garage" and a barn for four horses.

"My wife is a country girl and she was born and raised around horses," he says. "So she's really happy about moving out there. And we're going to have the horses with us …That's the plan. That's the dream."

Rossignol is a follow-the-rules guy, so he went to the Restigouche Regional Service Commission for his building permits, where staff gave the all-clear to the barn and the second garage.

"They told me right off the bat, 'Your secondary buildings are not a concern for us. You'll purchase a 25 dollar permit.' And he basically told me that I can build whatever we want."

That suddenly changed in February when the provincial cabinet approved new regulations to adopt the latest, 2015 version of the National Building Code of Canada, giving it the force of law.

James Rossignol had already purchased building permits for a garage and barn and ordered wood from a small sawmill when he discovered the province had changed the rules on the kind of wood he could use. (CBC/Zoom)

Rossignol had secured a supply of wood from a local sawmill, but was told by a building inspector that, with the regulatory change, he was no longer allowed to use it.

"He told me that, 'No, no, you can't do that anymore'," he recalled. "You have to use manufactured lumber or stamped lumber--that's the key word he used."

"Stamped" lumber comes from a certified sawmill, and it's the kind of wood that's long been required for houses and other buildings under various versions of the building code.

The province always had an exemption for small secondary structures, but the regulations adopting the new 2015 code did not renew the exemption, leaving Rossignol in the lurch.

He says wood from a local, uncertified sawmill is not only better quality, it's less expensive.

"I don't consider myself wealthy. You know, I'm part of the middle class like everybody else. Every dollar I make, I budget for it. And I budgeted this project on that information that was given to me. And now it's a complete different ballgame ..."

"I keep telling them, at the end of the day, this is a barn. It's not a house. I fully support the building code for my home and stuff like that, 100 per cent. But this is a barn."

Green MLA Kevin Arseneau says he has heard complaints from his constituents about the change. (Radio-Canada)

Green MLA Kevin Arseneau says the new rules make no sense and he's been receiving many calls and emails about it.

"We're talking about sheds. I understand a commercial project, an industrial project, even a residential project," he said.

But the change will require people in rural areas, including some with low incomes, to buy more expensive wood for the most minor structures.

"This is taking a lot of autonomy away from people in the rural lifestyle."

Arseneau said he's been working on the issue for a month and still hasn't been given an explanation of why the exemption was eliminated.

"That the government is not explaining why is a major problem. If you have a reason, spit it out," he said.

Public Safety spokesperson Elaine Bell said Thursday the department has "heard concerns" about the changes from New Brunswickers but did not explain what motivated those changes.

The Department of Public Safety says it has also received complaints and concerns about the changes, but did not explain the motivation for making them. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

She said the department is "listening carefully to see how their concerns might be addressed. We will have more to say in the coming days."

Michel Boudreau, owner of the Boudreau Sawmill in Nigadoo that sold Rossignol the unstamped wood for his project, said he believes the Higgs government is trying to steer wood purchases toward larger companies including Irving-owned sawmills and retailers.

"What are we doing to hurt them?" Boudreau said, "It's not bothering them."

Arseneau wouldn't endorse that theory but said he could understand why Boudreau would assume it.

"Prices are going up," he said, "Was government thinking a lot of people would turn to the unstamped market?"

"When you see who's profiting from soaring wood prices right now, you can't help but think that there's some lobbies that are very strong in New Brunswick and some lobbies that are not as strong."

Arseneau said he was told a month ago a fix was coming.

Rossignol says now he's worried that if the province drags its feet on fixing the rules, he'll fall through the cracks, forced to shift his plans and buy stamped wood as he gears up for construction this summer.

"It actually frustrates me even more," he said. "This is delaying everything I had planned for the past two years. So I'm caught in the middle."