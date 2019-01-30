Rothesay council green lights new $7.5M arena

Rothesay town council voted unanimously in favour of a new $7.5-million arena Monday evening.

Mayor Nancy Grant said she's "so pleased" council is working together.

"It's no secret we've had our differences," Grant said, "but we're now standing firmly in agreement, ready to move forward."

The decision comes after three Rothesay councillors walked out of a council meeting on Jan. 14 instead of voting on whether to hold a public meeting about the town's aging arena.

Old arena 'hub of activity'

Grant said their 50-year-old arena is a "hub of activity."

"We're a town of 12,000 and the standard for an ice surface is 10,000 to 12,000 people," Grant said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

Grant said the arena will "hopefully" include a walking track.

Five years ago, the town was expecting to break ground with a new arena and fieldhouse. Council let go of the fieldhouse idea and began looking at how to renovate the existing arena.

But at Monday's council meeting they decided to build a new arena.

Seeking funding

She said they will be asking for government funding "no question about that."

"We believe that a town of our size cannot do this project alone and certainly other municipalities are getting funding for similar projects," said Grant, adding that Edmundston received $14 million from other levels of government for its amphitheatre in 2015.

It has been more than a decade of discussion, and finally Monday night, it was a unanimous vote. Mayor Nancy Grant describes plans for the $13M budget to build a new arena. 4:35

Earlier this month, Quispamsis proposed to expand its qplex in mid-January to help out its neighbouring communities, Rothesay and Hampton. Quispamsis Mayor Gary Clark said it would be a more cost-effective solution for the other two towns.

Hampton is hoping to build a multi-purpose arena with a price tag of about $23 million. The town is waiting to hear back for funding support from federal and provincial governments.

Grant described the new arena for Rothesay as a "modest project."

"If we're able to get funding from the other levels of government … it should have really a minimal effect on our tax rate," she said.

She said their next step is calling for proposals in March and asking other levels of government for funding.

"I think it's a great day for Rothesay."