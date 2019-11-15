New rescue vehicle donated to Saint John police

A city businessman has donated a new rescue vehicle to the Saint John Police Force to help the department handle future emergency situations.

"The rescue vehicle is an important tool to allow officers to continue doing their jobs safely and effectively," said police Chief Bruce Connell.

The new vehicle can be used to help in a variety of situations including dealing with an active shooter, tactical support and ongoing training.

"The environment we live in is constantly changing and the Saint John Police Force must be prepared to adapt to those changes," Connell said.

John Irving, president of the company that donated the vehicle, said in the wake of the tragedies in Moncton and Fredericton, his family and company wanted to do something to help keep the Saint John community safe.

"(Police) indicated that a rescue vehicle would be an important additional resource, and we were pleased we could help," said Irving.

RCMP constables Douglas James Larche, Dave Joseph Ross, and Fabrice Georges Gevaudan were killed and constables Éric Stéphane J. Dubois and Marie Darlene Goguen were wounded during a shooting spree in Moncton in June 2014. Justin Bourque has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years for the crime.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 49, is charged in the shooting deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. They were killed the morning of Aug. 10, 2018, at an apartment building on Brookside Drive on the city's north side.

Saint John is the third police force to add a rescue vehicle to their fleet. Fredericton and Miramichi also have rescue vehicles.