New online resource aims to help French-speaking people learn Wolastoqey

French-speaking people looking to learn the Wolastoqey language have a new resource to help them, thanks to the work of a woman who hails from a First Nations community in Quebec.

She's hoping it will bring the language back to her community.

Wolastoqewatu.ca, a new online dictionary that translates words and phrases in French, English and Wolastoqey was recently launched to help francophone members of the nation reconnect with the language.

The website includes language lessons based around social interactions, food, animals, health and more.

The idea came from Edith Belanger, a member of the Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation in Quebec, while learning the language through an online course.

Belanger was enrolled in a course developed for New Brunswick residents, but being a member of the Wolastoqey nation, an exception was made for her to join.

Belanger said her first semester ended with an assignment that showcased her new skills.

Allan Tremblay and Edith Belanger worked closely together to help develop translations for Wolastoqewatu.ca, a French-English-Wolastoqey dictionary to help Belanger's home community Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation reclaim the language. (Edith Belanger/ Submitted)

"I had to produce a wrap up work of all of the first module that I had learned," Belanger said. "I decided to do a project to give away to my community."

Belanger approached a council member in Cacouna about sharing what she learned with the community through the band website.

From there, Belanger's idea began to grow when the council member suggested they share her work with the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi.

Language gone since 1960s

"They work on developing different curriculums for every native language in Quebec," Belanger said of the university.

"So there's maybe eight or nine of them," Belanger said. "The only language that was missing was Wolastoqey because there are no more speakers of the language in Quebec."

Belanger estimates that the last Wolastoqey speakers in Quebec died in the 1960's.

"We are at this point that there is a need to develop some material in French," Belanger said. "I said 'why not develop the whole material in three languages?'."

As Belanger was working with Allan Tremblay to translate phrases from Wolastoqey into French, she realized that fellow Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation community member, Catherine Desjardins was doing something similar - translating a dictionary.

"At one point the light came up somewhere and we said why not put all this together" Belanger said.

"That's how we ended up with the ten conversation modules and the dictionary of more than three thousand entries," Belanger said.

"A labour of love."

"I think it's the first dictionary of its kind with the three languages," said Wolastoqey language teacher Allan Tremblay.

Tremblay, who is from Neqotkuk, or Tobique First Nation, has translated over 50 children's books into Wolastoqey already.

One challenge was that Tremblay doesn't speak French, so phrases would have to be translated from Wolastoqey to English to French.

"It was a long process," Tremblay said. "I can only describe it as a labour of love, but I loved every day doing it."

The process took the team "well over a year" and was mostly done online, Tremblay said.

Tremblay said the phrases on the website are "very basic" and meant for beginners in the language.

Tremblay added that the project was dear to him and his siblings, who helped with voice overs, because older generations of his family had roots in Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation.

Belanger said the community response has been great and she hopes the website will be further expanded.

"I wish that it will continue to grow," Belanger said.