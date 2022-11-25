New Brunswick issues request for proposals for four, 60-bed nursing homes

Bathurst, Bouctouche, Moncton and Oromocto will each get a new 60-bed nursing home, the Department of Social Development announced Friday.

The government has issued a request for proposals to build the homes.

"The provincial government is making important investments to ensure services will be available in the future for the growing senior population of New Brunswick," Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a statement.

By 2035, people aged 65 and older are expected to constitute more than one-quarter of the population, she said.

Interested developers have until February to submit their proposals.

Funding will be allocated in the next budget, according to a department spokesperson. The cost will depend on the proposals received, the spokesperson said.

The four new nursing homes are part of the province's 2018-23 plan to build 10 homes, adding about 600 beds.

Vacant beds, staffing challenges

CBC asked the department how many nursing home beds across the province are currently vacant because the homes don't have enough employees to take care of more residents. As of August, nearly 300 beds were vacant due to staffing shortages.

"As of Nov. 13, there were 276 vacant beds out of 4,953 beds," said spokesperson Rebecca Howland. "These vacancies are the result of a variety of reasons, including but not limited to staffing challenges," she said.

There are 276 vacant beds in New Brunswick, as of Nov. 13, according to the Department of Social Development. (Sam Juric/CBC)

Shephard said she's "hopeful" about staffing, particularly for Oromocto.

"We have an untapped labour force at Base Gagetown, in spouses. And I think that that certainly can help with part of the equation," she said.

"But it's well known that every province is struggling with workforce."

She noted it will be "a couple of years" before the new homes open. Recruitment and retention will be "top priority," she said.

Opposition reacts

Liberal social development critic Robert Gauvin said the new beds are "good news," but told the legislature "the number one issue is the workforce."

"I would urge the minister to try to come back some day and tell us what are they aggressively pursuing to make sure that we have the people necessary that our aging population can end the last chapter of their lives in full dignity."

Green Party Leader David Coon said it's "good news" and that a staffing strategy is crucial.

He voiced concerns that the government didn't indicate whether the homes will be non-profit or for-profit.

"Not all nursing homes are created equal," he said.

Coon suggested the request for proposals process has "disadvantaged" non-profit homes in the past.

"It concerns me and my colleagues greatly … as the profit continues to expand its reach into our care sector. That shouldn't be part of how we care for New Brunswickers," he said.

Shephard told reporters "everyone has a fair shot" in the tendering process.

"I can't prejudge what is going to come in. I believe it's a fair system."

Reality has 'changed dramatically'

The four homes are part of Phase 3 the province's five-year nursing home plan, according to a news release.

Phase 3 called for tenders to be issued in 2019-20 for three 60-bed homes in Southeast, Fredericton-River Valley and Greater Miramichi, all to be completed in 2022-23.

The new Bathurst home was initially slated for Phase 2, a department spokesperson said.

He could not immediately clarify whether Southeast is getting an extra 60-bed home or if either the Bouchtouche or Moncton home was also a delayed Phase 2 Southeast project.

The Oromocto home falls under Fredericton-River Valley.

"The Department of Social Development plans to issue another call for proposals in the coming months," Friday's release said. It does not specify whether it will be for a new home for Greater Miramichi.

"Today's announcement aims at addressing the most urgent needs," Howland said in an emailed statement.

"The 2018-2023 Nursing Home Plan was developed over five years ago based on a reality that has dramatically changed since then as the province's demographics and needs have evolved significantly over the last several years."

Five 60-bed nursing homes were announced in the first two phases. Four of those are expected to open in 2023, including two in Moncton, one in Fredericton and one in Saint John. The fifth, in Saint-Isidore, is slated to open in 2024.

The plan also includes replacing a 190-bed facility in Shediac by 2025-26.

There are currently 71 licensed nursing homes across New Brunswick that provide 4,953 beds.