New Moncton skating oval officially opens

Moncton's only outdoor skating oval is open to the public.

Jillian Somers, the city's director of tourism and events, said the plan is to have the rink operate continuously until March.

"Our goal this year is to get 100 days of skating in on the outside rink," said Somers.

Somers said the rink became a priority for the city after the Avenir Centre became a reality, adding they knew they could do something interesting with the outdoor space.

The Moncton oval has a refrigeration system that should help keep the ice from melting when temperatures go above freezing.

The oval in neighbouring Dieppe also has refrigeration capabilities, but had to close because of issues with the pipes.

The rink is free to use and meant to operate until March.

The Ian Fowler Oval, named after the city's former general manager of economic development, tourism and culture. It opened after a ceremony Friday afternoon.

Somers said the rink's namesake would have been excited it was completed as he was responsible for a lot of community events. Ian Fowler died in 2011.

"A permanent outdoor rink, in this location especially, was something he talked about for a long time," said Somers.

"A real passion project of his. He was really excited about the prospect of it."

"If you have skates, and you want to come take part, this is here for you," said Somers.

"This is Moncton's rink."