Design finalized for Miramichi sports complex, construction to begin in spring

A new space for recreation is one step closer to completion in Miramichi's long plans to build a new sports and health multiplex.

"We're very excited about having all of these new, modern amenities all under one roof for the community in a couple of years," said Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon in an interview Thursday on Information Morning Moncton.

Lordon said city councillors have been given the design for the building and a company has been hired to oversee construction. The city had secured funding from the federal and provincial governments in the spring.

Crews will break ground next spring, and the expected completion date is the fall of 2026.

Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon says 10-year plans for the multiplex have been 'a long road,' but he's excited for the project to break ground in the spring. (CBC)

"It will be here before we know it, so exciting times for the future of recreation and wellness in the city of Miramichi," Lordon said.

The current recreation facilities in the city are "on their last legs" Lordon said, adding that the city is spending between a quarter and half a million dollars a year on "Band-Aid solutions" to keep the current facilities operational.

This includes the 70-year-old Golden Hawk Recreational Facility, which the city inherited from the former CFB Chatham.

The new facility will centralize different recreation sites that are currently scattered around the city, which will be decommissioned. It will include a 1800-seat arena with an indoor walking track, aquatic centre, gymnasium, and a community multipurpose room with a kitchen.

The project has been in the works for 10 years. Lordon said it's fair for people to be concerned it's taken so long, but added that much of that time has been spent making sure the project was developed in the right way and with accessible funding.

"It certainly has been a long road, but we're at a really exciting part of that road as we work toward finalizing this design and breaking ground in the spring," Lordon said.

The new facility will be fully accessible, something that current facilities are not. Residents from the area surrounding Miramichi will have access too, but will be charged slightly more than city residents for participation in activities.