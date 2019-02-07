Ottawa eases restrictions protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales

The federal government is easing restrictions aimed at protecting North Atlantic right whales based on data from last year, when no whales were found dead in Canadian waters.

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Transport Minister Marc Garneau made the announcement Thursday in Shippagan.

The government will cut down the static-closure zone by a third, and the area will stretch more north to south.

Lobster and crab fishing will not be allowed in the zone all season. This area is where 90 per cent of North Atlantic right whales were sighted last year.

Last year the government instituted dynamic closures, meaning when a whale was spotted, the area around it would be closed for 15 days or longer if the whale was still there.

The new season-long no-fishing zone has been reduced by a third, and elongated more north-to-south. (Government of Canada)

On Thursday, the government said dynamic closures this year will not automatically apply to shallower waters of under 20 fathoms.

Lobster fishermen have argued dynamic closures should not include the shallower waters where they fish and have never seen whales.

This revised rule will not apply if a whale is spotted in a shallow area.

Shipping changes

As for the shipping industry, the government is reintroducing a mandatory speed restriction for vessels 20 metres or longer to a maximum of 10 knots when travelling in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence starting April 28.

However, the government has freed up a shipping lane south of Anticosti Island, where the speed limit will not apply to ease restrictions on the shipping industry.

In 2018, the federal government announced stricter fishing and transportation rules in the Gulf of St. Lawrence after a devastating 2017 for right whales, when 18 were confirmed dead.

Twelve of those whales were found in Canadian waters.

In many cases the whales had become entangled in fishing gear or were struck by ships.