N.B. Liberals to pick new leader in June
The New Brunswick Liberal Party will choose a replacement for Brian Gallant this summer.
Convention will be held seven months after former premier Brian Gallant announced he would step down
New Brunswick's Liberal party will choose its new leader on June 22.
The new leader will be chosen seven months after former Liberal premier Brian Gallant announced he was resigning from his position as leader.
The date was unanimously approved by the party's board of directors at a meeting in Fredericton Saturday, said Keiller Zed, executive director of the New Brunswick Liberal Association.
The convention will be held at the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre.