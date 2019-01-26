N.B. Liberals to pick new leader in June

Skip to Main Content
The New Brunswick Liberal Party will choose a replacement for Brian Gallant this summer.

The new leader for New Brunswick's Liberal Party will be chosen seven months after former premier Brian Gallant announced he was stepping aside.

The date was unanimously approved by the party's board of directors at a meeting in Fredericton Saturday, said Keiller Zed, executive director of the New Brunswick Liberal Association.

The convention will be held at the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre.

