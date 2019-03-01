2 new judges appointed to provincial court

Two new judges have been appointed to the New Brunswick provincial court Friday.

Luc J. Labonté has been appointed a sitting judge in Moncton, and Cameron Gunn has been appointed as a sitting judge in Miramichi, a statement said.

Labonté graduated from Université de Moncton and worked for the Office of the Attorney General as the assistant deputy attorney general of public prosecution services.

He will replace Judge Denise LeBlanc, who moved to the Court of Queen's bench last year.

Gunn graduated from the University of New Brunswick and has worked for the Office of the Attorney General as the executive director of public prosecution services. He will replace Judge Geri Anne Mahoney, who retired in January.

In the statement, Andrea Anderson-Mason, the justice minister and attorney general, said the two new judges have strong legal backgrounds and will make a significant contribution to the province's legal system.

The appointments were recommended by the provincial judicial appointment review advisers, who represent the bench, the bar and the general public, a news release said.

During the selection process, the chief justice of New Brunswick, the chief judge of the provincial court, and one of the appointment review advisers interview the judges.

There are now 24 full-time provincial court judges, as well as 12 supernumerary judges and three per diem judges.