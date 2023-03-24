New festival looks to bring jazz vibes to Fredericton this summer
Jazz on Wolastoq Festival will launch in July
A new music festival is looking to bring some jazzy vibes to Fredericton this summer.
Fredericton's Jazz on Wolastoq Festival is looking to fill several downtown venues with the sounds of jazz, fusion, funk and soul.
Promoter Eddie Young says the festival, scheduled to run July 18-23, will fulfil a dream.
"For years I wanted to have an urban jazz fest in Fredericton," said Young.
"I had a couple touring bands that kind of fell on my lap for that particular time frame and I said, 'you know what, maybe it's time to do it now and then build off of that.'"
'A renaissance of sorts'
The art form has always found an audience in Fredericton since the formerly titled Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival began more than three decades ago.
While the words "jazz and blues" were recently dropped from that festival's name, the love of the music hasn't faded.
But Chad Ball, bassist for the jazz duo BRIDGE Jazz, said the genre has recently become even more popular in the city.
"Since COVID, it seems to be like a renaissance of sorts," said Ball.
"It's been building up more lately … I'd say the appetite is definitely there and I would hope to say it's measurably bigger."
Significance in the name
One important aspect of the festival is its name, which includes Wolastoq, the traditional name of the St. John River.
Young, who says he's an advocate for officially changing the river's name, said the festival is aiming to have a large Indigenous presence.
"At all my shows I always do a land recognition … I think it's important to recognize that," said Young.
"Some of the artists that are already signed up to play are definitely Indigenous. There's huge talent there, too, so it's a matter of bringing that to the forefront as well."
While the festival has only recently opened up applications for artists, Young says he's received at least 40 applications so far.
The festival already has several venues onboard, including the Tipsy Muse Cafe and the Broken Record Bar and Music Room.
Young said he hopes to attract some of the acts that may be looking to travel to the Halifax Jazz Fest, which takes place the prior week.
He hopes to have more information about acts and shows confirmed and announced in the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, Ball said he's already applied to play with his band and the scene is excited for what the festival could bring.
"This is a province that has a lot of really great music," said Ball.
"I would say even though I've been playing it for a while, I didn't even realize the level of talent that's in just New Brunswick."
