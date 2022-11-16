New international bridge in northern N.B. hits the halfway mark
New span will include a sidewalk and room for snowmobiles and ATVs
The construction project to replace an international bridge between the city of Edmundston and the town of Madawaska, Maine, is nearing the halfway point.
According to developers the bridge could be open to traffic around this time next year.
"I think our biggest challenge is happening now," said Greg Letourneau, senior superintendent for Reed & Reed Inc., the Maine company contracted to build the bridge.
"Winter has kicked in a little early, and winter up here is long. Doing construction in the winter up here is a challenge. We struggle. Sometimes we spend three days a week just getting rid of snow so we can produce two days a week."
While battling the snow with ice scrapers and propane torches, crews on both sides of the border have completed the concrete piers that now tower over the St. John River.
Steel beams span nearly the whole way across the waterway, said Letourneau. "We're at about 75 per cent of the way there and anticipate being done about mid-December as long as mother nature allows us to," he said.
Letourneau says about 31 Americans are working on the U.S. side, and around 15-20 Canadians are working with the subcontractor Greenfield Construction on the Canadian side.
"We essentially meet in the middle," said Letourneau. "We're meeting at about the international line. The international line isn't exactly in the middle, just how it's laid, but yes, we're meeting at the international line essentially."
When completed, the bridge will span about 550 metres, about twice the length of the current bridge. It will include a sidewalk, as well as an extra-wide shoulder for recreational vehicles such as snowmobiles and ATVs. And perhaps most importantly it will accommodate the passage of transport trucks between the two countries.
According to the Government of New Brunswick, the current bridge is 100 years old and is approaching the end of its life, with its deck and superstructure in poor condition and showing signs of advanced deterioration.
The estimated cost of the new bridge is more than $86 million US. The project received a $36-million US Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, according to a 2021 Government of New Brunswick news release. The U.S. Department of Transportation authorized another $15.7 million US toward Maine's Department of Transportation capital budget to be used for the project.
The remaining costs will be shared by the Maine and New Brunswick governments, the release said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?