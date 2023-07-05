New Vitalité board chair looking for ways to share services with Horizon

The new chair of Vitalité Health Network says he expects the new, smaller, all-appointed boards of the two regional health authorities will be able to make faster reforms than the old, larger, partially-elected ones could.

Tom Soucy says his comments are not based on anything personal about former or new members of Vitalité or Horizon, but rather from his experience with several private and public boards of directors.

Soucy, president and CEO of the large chicken-farming company Groupe Westco, based in Madawaska County in northwestern New Brunswick, has previously served on several other boards, including for N.B. Power.

"Large boards are usually non-efficient," he said. "The more people there is, the harder it is to take decisions."

Soucy was one of 14 new health-board appointments announced by the provincial government last Friday, following legislation introduced by Health Minister Bruce Fitch in May to change the composition of the boards from a mix of seven appointed and eight elected members, to entirely appointed. The change was criticized by the opposition, but the legislation received royal assent last month.

Carol Reimer, a registered nurse and health-care consultant, was named chair of Horizon's board.

Reimer and Soucy replace Suzanne Johnston and Gérald Richard, who had been appointed trustees of Horizon and Vitalité, respectively, nearly a year ago when the previous boards were abolished in a shakeup of New Brunswick's health-care leadership. The decision followed the death of a patient in the waiting room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital's emergency department in Fredericton.

Government may be 'grasping at straws'

A health management expert from University of Moncton agrees the new, smaller boards may be able to move quicker to reform the system.

But Claire Johnson says they face many challenges, such as improving collaboration between authorities, and improving wait times and access to care.

The board changes show the government is trying to do something, according to Johnson, but she thinks it may be "grasping at straws."

Claire Johnson, a professor of health-care management at the University of Moncton, said an early measure of success she'll be watching for with the new boards is more timely access to primary care. (Submitted by Claire Johnson)

"I'm not convinced that these changes are going to make a big difference," she said.

"Health care is complex. It's like a giant beast that takes a lot of resources and it moves really, really slowly. So regardless of the model of the board or a trustee, that kind of remains, and it's slow and it's hard to make changes."

Community voices missing

One problem with the new boards, said Johnson, is now that elected members are gone, community voices are missing from health-care management.

"You've got a lot of experts around the table, which is great, but it's kind of neglecting the community aspect."

She said that's a particular concern for minorities, such as francophones and Indigenous people.

And while appointed boards are common across Canada, they sometimes draw criticism for being too political, Johnson noted.

Better collaboration needed

She agrees with the government that the province's two health authorities need to work together better. For example, she contends information systems should be integrated so if a person gets care in one hospital, those details are shared throughout the province.

A big challenge for newly appointed health boards, she said, will be to figure out how to do that while respecting various interests.

We need to work together to make sure that we're efficient and that there aren't too many of those duplications. - Claire Johnson, health management expert

"We don't have the population to sustain two completely independent regional health authorities. So we need to work together to make sure that we're efficient and that there aren't too many of those duplications.

"But at the same time to be able to answer and to deliver health care to these two different populations that do have huge differences and that they have rights to health care in their own language," said Johnson.

"It's a fine balance between answering everybody's needs without anybody feeling like the other person has more than they do, and delivering care in an efficient and timely manner."

Mandate to 'create synergies'

Soucy said he'll be looking for ways to share Vitalité services with Horizon.

He's still awaiting a meeting and more instruction from the Department of Health, but his understanding of the board's mandate is to "try to create synergies" across the system to provide better care "without costing more to the government."

Asked to elaborate on creating synergies, Soucy cited this example: "So like let's say there ... would be 10 labs in New Brunswick, maybe we only need nine."

With the province's aging population, he anticipates there will be increased strain on the system and more funding required.

"The more demand for the budget, there's going to be more and more challenges coming ahead."

Only 3 returning members

According to a member of the Vitalité board that was disbanded last summer, two of its new appointments are returning members — Julie Cyr, who is based in Campbellton and has a background in community college health-care training programs, and Clair Savoie of health Zone 6 in the Bathurst area, whose background is in primary health care.

A former Horizon board member says its board has only one returning member — the chair, Carol Reimer.

The former members say they know of at least a few of their colleagues who applied for positions on the new boards and were not chosen.