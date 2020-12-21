Momentum building for new school site selection process

After some controversial decisions about recent school projects on city outskirts, Education minister Dominic Cardy says he's looking forward to bringing municipalities into the conversation about where to build new schools.

Cardy was being interviewed about a new elementary school project in the Killarney Lake area announced in the recent capital budget.

But he made an example of a project that will be needed in downtown Fredericton in the next couple of years.

Cardy said the province and the city should look at sharing infrastructure such as a performance stage when it's time to replace George Street Middle School.

"Rather than building a whole new Playhouse-style set up inside a new school … you can share the resources and make the Playhouse even bigger and better," he said.

Taking advantage of cultural, sports assets

Then the school would require a smaller footprint, said Cardy.

In larger urban centres in Canada and elsewhere, he said, students use public transport to get to school and places like museums.

"We've tended to focus school on the school buildings," he said. "We should be making sure that our teachers have the ability to take students out.

"We've got incredible cultural, community and sport-based assets, which we could easily be working to include with the school system."

The minimum size required for school properties is one of the things Moncton city council is asking the province to reconsider.

It has been lobbying for more clout in the school site selection process, which it describes as "top-down," following consecutive decisions that relocated existing schools and disrupted established neighbourhoods.

Charles Leger introduced the motion passed by Moncton city council this month calling for more collaboration with the province on school-site selection. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Councillors voted this month to write to the provincial government, asking for a chance to be consulted before any more new school decisions are made. And to be part of the development and implementation of new policies and procedures.

So far they've had "limited proactive co-operation" from the province, according to a background document from Moncton city staff.

But they also think things are "slowly moving in the right direction," based on the city's planning director being invited to sit on the provincial committee in charge of the new Bessborough-Hillcrest K-8 school construction project.

"The city remains optimistic that the provincially driven school-site selection process can be improved upon, thereby moving away from a top-down technocratic approach to a more collaborative and inter-organizational approach, as per national best practices."

Killarney Lake is likewise on the outskirts of Fredericton, but the New Brunswick Association of Planners said there are properties in the area that may be suitable for a new school.

"This is why it is essential for engagement right now — for the province and city to be at the same table," said Jamie Burke, president of the association.

"This could be really exciting."

Burke said the planners association is "very pleased" with Cardy's commitment on an objective and transparent decision-making process for school projects "particularly, one that includes the needs of communities."

"This is a perfect opportunity for early engagement with planning professionals," he said, "and to improve communications between the stakeholders."

Long-term growth a factor

Decisions about large infrastructure projects such as schools have to consider long-term growth plans, he said, in order to plan for success and quality of life.

"There may be a location in the Killarney Lake area that is appropriate," said Burke, "and could be a win-win for the city and province."

Cardy didn't make any specific commitments about including City of Fredericton representatives in the Killarney Lake school-site selection process, but he indicated he supports that type of reform.

"There's a big, as far as I'm concerned, black hole in the middle of the process right now, which is that municipal governments aren't formally included in the consultations, which I think it should be."

Information Morning - Fredericton 12:42 New School The provincial government has committed to building a new school on Fredericton's north side. Dominic Cardy is the education minister for the province, he tells us about that plan. 12:42

Anglophone West district education council chair Kimberley Douglass, who represents Stanley, Boiestown, Doaktown and the Nashwaak Valley, said she was "very pleased" the government approved the new build.

The district education council makes annual recommendations about its capital spending priorities.

Cardy noted that there's been very low participation rates for such councils, as well as for health boards.

"I think people don't realize often how important these jobs are — that if the public want to be involved in pushing for certain projects, that's one of the most effective ways they can do it."

New district education councils are scheduled to be elected during municipal elections in May.

Cardy said the Fredericton project was made top priority because of "real demographic pressure" from the growing population.

District director of communications Jennifer Read said three out of the six anglophone elementary schools on Fredericton's north side have a total of 15 modular classrooms, including seven at Gibson-Neil and six at Nashwaaksis Memorial.