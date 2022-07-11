Fredericton adds two new sculptures to the waterfront

The Fredericton waterfront just got a little more animal friendly.

It's taken months, but now two new flower sculptures, one frog, another a butterfly, peer out onto the St. John River.

Feleena Byno, horticultural technician for the city said she's happy with how they look.

"They were designed over the winter and put together — it's taken us probably about six months in total between the welding and the filling and the planting," she said.

As for why a butterfly and a frog, it was something Byno saw online and liked enough to put her own spin on. But the names have a basis.

"Piper, because she's got quite an intricate piping system inside for the watering hole is quite simple," she said.

Piper is the name for the butterfly. The frog is called Tony.

"One of my students, said 'Can we name him Tony?' 'Absolutely, we'll name him Tony.' And that was that."

The sculptures are made up of 10 different varieties of flowers, including marigold, begonias, and petunias.

Because of the position along the river, with no shade and a strong wind, Byno said, the sculptures are watered twice a day, but she's keeping her fingers crossed and hopes the plants will make it through the summer.

the final costs haven't been tallied, Byno said the sculptures cost between $7,000 and $8,000 in all.

"The cost would go down each year because you won't need to fill with soil, you won't need to buy the structure or purchase the materials for the structure, but just the flowers, which sell for probably a couple thousand dollars."

So far, she said, the reception has been positive, but some are asking about potential projects on the north side.

"We aim to do … downtown first as that's the busiest area, our tourists all come here and whatnot, so things get well received on the south side. We have a tendency to move over to the north, yeah, so hopefully we'll get there."

The city is looking for feedback for what residents would like to see constructed next.

"No promises," Byno said. "But we can take some feedback as to what people might want to see in the future."