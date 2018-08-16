New course explores nuances of Acadian language, culture

A new course at the University of New Brunswick aims to help students navigate the sometimes confusing waters of Acadian French dialects.

Nina Savoie-Colwell, who developed the course titled "Everyday Acadian & Culture" for the university's leisure learning program, said the course came about because some of her students commented on the peculiarities of the Acadian dialects of the French language.

"This course started off as a conversational French class because I've been teaching conversation French for many years," said Savoie-Colwell.

"I've had a lot of students say to me, 'Nina, I'm bilingual, but I still don't understand what people are saying to me and I'm having a hard time when I'm travelling around the province."

While they share many similarities, there are differences between the French that is spoken in France, Quebec and in New Brunswick.

This is compounded by the fact that depending on where you are in the province, you may encounter a different dialect of "Acadian French."

Savoie-Colwell said a lot of these differences are because Acadian dialects can be isolated and are often influenced by the local culture.

"Depending on where you live, your culture was influenced by different things like, say, the fishery or working in the woods," said Savoie-Colwell.

"Your language was adapted around those trades because that's what you spoke about everyday."

Nina Savoie-Colwell developed a course on every day Acadian culture, now being offered by UNB's Leisure Learning Department online. 10:16

For example, the French spoken in Saint-Quentin may be influenced by the lumber industry, while the French spoken in Shippagan would be influenced by the fishing industry.

Savoie-Colwell said there are also words that would be considered archaic in France that are still used in New Brunswick because of the isolation of the language in the province.

She said she's already received a lot of positive feedback about the course.

"People were like, "Oh my goodness, yes, I've heard this before and I had no idea what people were saying,' or, 'I thought it meant something else,'" said Savoie-Colwell.

Savoie-Colwell said the course will also take a close look at Acadian culture, food and music.