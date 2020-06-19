Saint John Sea Dogs hire veteran NHLer as new head coach

The Saint John Sea Dogs have hired former NHL player and long-time coach Greg Gilbert to be the QMJHL team's new head coach.

Gilbert takes over from interim head coach Jeff Cowan, who took over the role midway through last season.

Cowan returns to his assistant coach position.

"Our ideal candidate needed to have NHL head coaching and playing experience, CHL head coaching experience, won as either a player or coach, and fit well with the team that we have in place," said team president and general manager Trevor Georgie in a news release, "Greg fit all of our criteria."

Gilbert played 14 seasons in the NHL, joining the New York Islanders in the early 1980s, and being part of two Stanley Cup-winning teams in his first two seasons.

He was known as a solid defensive player with a decent scoring touch, with 150 goals and 378 points in his career.

He would also play for the Chicago Blackhawks, the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues before retiring in 1996. He won another Stanley Cup with the Rangers.

Nearly two decades coaching

The 58-year-old has had a long coaching career since his playing days. He won the AHL's coach of the year award in his first season of coaching, and was eventually hired as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames of the NHL.

He was elevated to head coach of the Flames near the end of the 2000-2001 season, but the team missed the playoffs for two straight seasons under his leadership, and he was fired.

In all, he has coached 17 seasons in the major junior and minor leagues.

His best season as a coach was 2007-2008, when he led the Toronto Marlies of the AHL to a 109-point season.

Sights on Memorial Cup

"I'm so happy and grateful for the opportunity that Trevor and Mr. McCain have given me," Gilbert said in the release. "My job is to get this team where everybody wants it to be, champions, not only in the QMJHL but the Memorial Cup.

"It's a great opportunity and a big challenge, no question about it — I'm really looking forward to it."

Gilbert is the eighth head coach in the team's history.

The team plans to introduce him to fans Monday night with a Facebook Live session at 7:30 p.m.