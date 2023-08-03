No laughing at customers: N.B. car dealerships shift gears as supply problems continue

Buying a new car in New Brunswick? Depending on what you're after, there might not be any tires to kick.

Dealerships have had to change their selling tactics, "because we're selling air — we don't have anything," said Bruce Koroscil, a director of the New Brunswick Automobile Dealers Association.

Following industry-altering supply shortages throughout the pandemic, Koroscil said, everything depends on the individual dealer you're buying from.

His own experience working at McClure Toyota in Grand Falls speaks to the struggle.

"Our next door neighbour is a Hyundai dealer, and he's got 40 new cars brought in," Koroscil said. "I don't have one."

Nearly all of his dealership's sales are vehicles ordered directly from Toyota. This means customers don't get the chance to pick a car off the lot and get to try out the exact car they are buying.

Bruce Koroscil, director of the New Brunswick Automobile Dealers Association, says some dealerships are back to normal, but others, like the one he works at in Grand Falls, don't have any cars on the lot. (Bruce Koroscil/Submitted)

Before the pandemic, he estimated, only about 10 per cent of cars had to be ordered from the factory.

The process of buying a car has been flipped on its head, leaving dealers with little to no inventory to showcase.

"We can't have a store if we've got nothing to sell," Koroscil said.

Not all dealerships are in the same position.

Chad Livingston, general sales manager at Riverview Ford in Fredericton, said he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Used-car business stays busy

Inventory is not quite back to pre-COVID days, he said, when the dealership stocked 200 vehicles. Today, there are between 60 and 100 new cars in stock.

Livingston finds demand for new vehicles slightly down and points to rising costs. The used-car market is busier as a result, he said.

The new cars currently listed on Riverview Ford's website range from $48,000 to $89,000. On the other hand, their pre-owned vehicles start as low as $12,000.

"Of course, with the price inflation and the prices of everything going up, it's going to take a toll on New Brunswickers," Livingston said, adding people still want new vehicles but may struggle to afford them.

Provincial data on new vehicle sales in New Brunswick backs this up.

In 2019, about 41,000 new vehicles were bought in New Brunswick. In 2022, the most recent year with full data, that number was down just over 16 per cent, to about 34,245 new cars.

Chad Livingston is the general sales manager at Riverview Ford in Fredericton. He said supply issues are starting to subside at his dealership, and he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. (Gary Moore/CBC)

As for looking to bigger markets such as Halifax or Montreal?

Good luck, Livingston said.

"It doesn't matter if you're in Toronto or if you're in Fredericton, New Brunswick, everybody's in the same position as far as availability goes," he said. "There's really no work around at all."

For new vehicle orders, he said the average wait time can be two to four months at his dealership. Customers who are open to compromise on colour or features might have better luck driving a car off the lot.

Manufacturers are still playing catchup on manufacturing delays from COVID, so vehicle models that were just released or are more customized are what cause bigger delays for customers.

Livingston is hopeful of an inventory influx in the fall, which would carry through the winter and bring next year closer to normal.

But for other dealerships in New Brunswick, that normal has already arrived.

Some makes more available off the lot

There are in fact some tires that you can kick.

"We do have a normal supply of vehicles on the lot now," said Matt Foster, sales manager at Dobson Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Saint John.

Things were bleak during the height of COVID supply problems, he said.

"We never really ran out of cars completely, but we did get down to the point where we were all having to help each other out at different Dodge stores through Atlantic Canada … doing a lot of dealer trades," Foster said.

A customer's desire to see a vehicle in person hasn't changed, he said.

The lot is back to being full of cars at Dobson Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Saint John. Salesman Matt Foster said during shortages in recent years, he had to work with other dealerships in the region to share inventory. (Matt Foster/submitted)

"People want to see it, drive it. Know what they're getting."

But thinking of other dealerships with low inventory, Foster suggested this might have added a sense of urgency that helped drive sales.

"If you go into the grocery store and there's only one of something on the shelf, 'Geez, I better grab it,'" Foster said.

"But if the shelf is full from one end to the other, it's like, 'Yeah, whatever, I'll just get it tomorrow.'"

Back in Grand Falls, Bruce Koroscil and his team have had to adapt at the Toyota dealership.

Car buying often happens on a whim, he said.

Changed sales tactics

"You sit down with your wife, have a glass of wine, 'Let's get a new car,'" Koroscil said.

"In the morning you get all excited and go shopping for a new car. They get let down a little bit at a time everywhere they go."

Sales teams that have been able to "manage expectations" can make a difference.

This includes not laughing at customers who are unaware of the situation.

"I've heard stories saying [a customer] walked in and asked for a RAV4 hybrid and dealerships started laughing at him," Koroscil said.

Despite the challenge, people are still buying cars, and every new vehicle he has ordered for the next six months is sold. Ordering from the factory lets people pick the exact colour and features they want without having to sacrifice on choice, he said.

Another changed aspect is loyalty to a home-town, trusted dealer.

Lack of cars on dealership lots are changing how people shop for cars. Many are looking online for inventory at far away locations, leaving behind connections with local dealers. (Pincasso/Shutterstock)

"Supply and demand outweighed that," Koroscil said.

He's seen people getting on the phone "calling every dealer from here to Ontario" looking for a certain model.

Supply issues are finally beginning to subside in recent months at his dealership.

"There's there's no doubt at the end of the day, it doesn't matter what manufacturer we are talking about," Koroscil said, "They all want to get us cars because that's what makes everybody's world go around."