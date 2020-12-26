Warmest Christmas day on record for province's largest cities

After a Christmas holiday with record-breaking temperatures, heavy rain, high winds and even some snow, the weather calmed down late Boxing Day afternoon.

By 3:45 p.m., Environment Canada ended all rainfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick.

Steady rainfall has left plenty of water built up on the roads. If you are driving, please reduce your speed to avoid hydroplaning, phone down and plenty of room for braking. Be safe. —@saintjohnpolice

Despite the wind and rain, Christmas Day's balmy temperatures broke several records for the highest temperatures recorded on Dec. 25 since 1951, according to the weather agency:

Fredericton broke it's record by five degrees. Fredericton's previous high was 12 C in 2003. On Friday, temperatures reached a maximum of 17 C.

For Bathurst, the last record was 9 C in 2003. This year, the new record is 13 C.

The previous high temperature for Saint John was 12 C on Christmas, 2003. This year's high was 14 C.

Moncton's last record was 13 C in 1996. Temperatures reached a max of 14 C this year.

Elsewhere in the maritimes, Halifax broke its record by 0.3 C and Charlottetown broke the record by about one degree.

High winds caused power outages Christmas Day in New Brunswick, leaving about 3,000 customers without electricity for some time on Friday evening. Most of these outages had been restored by NB Power Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, fewer than 90 households were without power.

As a result of the weather, Bay Ferries modified its sailing schedule for Boxing Day. The Digby to Saint John ferry left port an hour earlier— at 3:00 p.m. instead of 4:00 p.m.