Schools closed to even online learning after Monday storm, highways reopened

All highways have been reopened but schools are still closed in the aftermath of a Monday storm.

Northern New Brunswick was set to see up to 20 centimetres of snow between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The storm also brought rain, freezing rain and high winds to the southern coast of the province.

In notices Tuesday morning, Anglophone School Districts South and East closed all schools to both remote and in-person learning. In Anglophone West, schools are closed in zones 4 to 9.

Francophone South has closed its schools everywhere south of Richibucto.

The winds have subsided but the rain continues in the east. Showers mixing with snow in NB. Expect falling temperatures today with flurries. Back in the deep freeze tonight.

Transportation was also affected. Highway 2 from Longs Creek to the Riverglade to Moncton exit was snow-covered with icy patches and poor visibility, and other routes were partly snow-covered with fair visibility and icy patches. By noon on Tuesday all highways were open to travel.

There were also about a dozen N.B. Power outages affecting about 200 customers between Saint John and Moncton. By noon Tuesday just 30 customers were without power.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said people should expect showers mixing with snow in New Brunswick, with temperatures falling later Tuesday, freezing any standing water and bringing flurries.

She said the deep freeze will be back Tuesday night.