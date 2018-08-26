Election Day 4: Higgs and Gallant on campaign trail

On Day 4 of New Brunswick's 2018 election campaign, some party leaders are taking the day off, but others are making announcements and appearances.

Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant was in Saint-Louis-de-Kent Sunday morning for another seniors' care announcement.

On Saturday he recommitted to his promise of adding 10 new nursing homes by 2023. Sunday he made a new addition to his five-year nursing home plan, promising to increase staffing and hours of care for seniors from 3.1 hours to 3.3 by 2022, and 3.5 by 2026.

He first announced the plan in February. It includes $12 million to increase wages for special care workers and home support workers, $11.3 million for a program to support informal caregivers and $2.1 million in additional funding for specialized beds for people with advanced dementia.

After the morning announcement, Gallant will be travelling to Dieppe to announce his nomination as candidate for Shediac-Bay-Dieppe at 1 p.m. at the Dieppe Boys and Girls Club.

Progressive Conservative Party Leader Blaine Higgs was back on the campaign trail after attending a friend's funeral Saturday. He will be in St. Marie-de-Kent for the Kent Expo with new candidate Katie Robertson from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Higgs will be announcing his own nomination as candidate at 9 a.m. Monday in Moncton.

Green Party, NDP and People's Alliance have nothing planned on Sunday, but will all be going back on the trail Monday.