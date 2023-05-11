Health minister says he didn't sign off on eliminating eVisitNB bloodwork referrals

New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch says he will ask staff to review the new contract with the company that runs eVisitNB. (Radio-Canada)

New Brunswick's minister of health says he did not sign off on a major change to eVisitNB, the chat-based service people without doctors could once count on for referrals for blood work.

Department of Health spokesperson Sean Hatchard confirmed earlier this month that eVisitNB doctors and nurse practitioners are no longer able to refer patients for blood tests.

Hatchard said blood testing requires more in-depth followup and should be delivered in person. The lab referrals, available to people who have no health-care providers to see in person, stopped in April.

After Wednesday's question period in the legislature, Fitch said he was aware that contract negotiations were underway with Maple, the company that runs eVisit, but he said he did not sign off on the reduction of services.

But he said department staff signed off on the contract, and he will be asking questions.

"I've asked staff to review that," he said.

Health Minister Bruce Fitch confirmed cutting out blood-work referrals from eVisitNB was not a cost-saving measure. (eVisitNB)

Fitch did not make any commitments to reverse the change.

Patients previously had to pay for Maple appointments, but a contract with the province extended Medicare coverage to the app.

Impacts 47,000 people

The elimination of blood work referrals from eVisitNB impacts the 47,000 New Brunswickers who are on the Patient Connect wait-list, who don't have access to primary care aside from eVisitNB, walk-in clinics or 811.

Thousands more are still waiting for a provider but could have some access to primary care through a new program called Health Link.

Unlike those on the Patient Connect list, those on Health Link are assigned a clinic they can call to make an appointment with a provider in-person or over the phone.

Fitch said that when the 47,000 people on Patient Connect are transferred to Health Link, they will be able to access routine health care and won't need eVisitNB for referrals for blood work.

He did not provide a timeline for this transfer of patients.

Moncton Centre MLA Rob McKee says thousands of people in New Brunswick depend on eVisitNB for bloodwork and primary care needs. (Government of New Brunswick)

Fitch's comments came after questions from Liberal MLA Rob McKee, who said the thousands of people with no primary care providers have come to rely on eVisitNB. If they don't live near a walk-in clinic, their only option to get blood work would be the emergency room, he said.

"Does the minister recognize that reducing this service, taking away this service, is going to continue to put a strain on our emergency rooms?" McKee asked.

Fitch said eVisitNB has served 50,000 people in the past year, but it's a COVID-era service that was not intended for routine use. He said eVisit is meant for "episodic" needs or issues that aren't serious enough to warrant an emergency room visit.

People who have doctors shouldn't be using eVISIT, he said.

When the province announced its new health plan in 2021, the Patient Connect wait-list had about 40,000 people.

Fitch said that number jumped to over 70,000 because of an increase in population, and the province has worked hard to bring that number back down to 40,000.

It's not clear how many of those 30,000 people removed from the list have found a permanent provider and how many have been transferred to Health Link.

The department did not respond to questions about how many people are on the Health Link list. Fitch said "many people" have been added to Health Link but did not provide a specific number.

He also said cutting blood-work referrals from eVisitNB was not a cost-saving measure.